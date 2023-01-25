Prior to the release of his fifth album, Wizkid teased More Love, Less Ego with the singles Money & Love and Bad To Me. The 13-track album features collaborations with huge artists like Skepta, Don Toliver and Shenseea, and it landed back in November 2022.

Fans of Wizkid will be thrilled that the Afrobeats superstar has announced a London date for his More Love, Less Ego tour.

Now, Wizkid is touring in support of the album and will return to London in summer 2023. The concert comes two years after his sold-out three-date run at London’s O2 Arena.

Born in Lagos, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun (known as Wizkid) has been creating music since he was only 11 years old - but it wasn’t until 2016 that he shot to international fame following his collaboration with Drake on the single One Dance. The hit reached number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 and UK Singles Chart, topping the charts in 15 countries in total.

In 2020, the 32-year-old’s Grammy-nominated album Made In Lagos reached over a billion streams and snatched the top spot on the Billboard World Albums chart, giving Wizkid his first UK top 20. Made In Lagos produced some huge tracks, such as Essence which spent 21 weeks in the Official Charts and achieved Platinum status.

Last year, Wizkid was awarded Favourite Afrobeats Artist at the 2022 American Music Awards, beating competition Burna Boy, CKay, Fireboy DML and Tems.

It’s safe to say Wizkid has earnt his accolades. To see the Ojuelegba singer live in London, here’s how you can get tickets.

Buy Wizkid tickets at Ticketmaster

Looking to switch music streaming services? Check out our Apple Music vs Spotify and Amazon Music vs Spotify guides. For new earphones, take a look at the best AirPods alternatives.

The Afrobeats artist has five studio albums under his belt: Superstar, Ayo, Sounds from the Other Side, Made in Lagos, and More Love, Less Ego, so the star won’t be short of great tunes to share with the London crowd.

More like this

The More Love, Less Ego tour kicks off in Houston, Texas on 3rd March this year. Here’s the date and venue for Wizkid’s only UK show:

Pre-sale tickets for Wizkid’s More Love, Less Ego London show are on sale right now, having been released at 10am this morning (Wednesday 25th January). O2 Priority customers are eligible for this pre-sale, and there’s also an artist pre-sale taking place at the same time, too. A Live Nation pre-sale will take place tomorrow (Thursday 26th January) from 10am.

General on-sale is taking place at 10am on Friday 27th January. To get your hands on tickets, be sure to check out our guide on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy Wizkid tickets at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

For more exciting things to do in the capital city, be sure to check out the best Valentine's Day ideas and gifts, best immersive experiences and London art exhibitions.