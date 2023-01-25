The 31-year-old producer announced on Twitter : “London I’m coming back! See you at Gunnersbury Park on August 12th”. He’ll be performing with special guests MK, Sofi Tukker, Frank Walker, and more which are yet to be announced.

Known for his top-tapping, body-moving Deep House beats, Kyrre Gørvell-Dahll, also known as Kygo, will be bringing the buzz to London’s Gunnersbury Park this summer.

Speaking about the concert, Kygo also said: “I can’t wait to be back in London this summer playing for the first time since 2018! I'm bringing a few amazing artists with me to Gunnersbury Park, for what will be a very special show!”

Kygo shot to fame in late 2013 with his remix of Ed Sheeran’s I See Fire, which was quickly followed-up by his 2014 single Firestone. He’s since been responsible for huge hits like It Ain’t Me with Selena Gomez, has collaborated with an eclectic mix of artists like Imagine Dragons, Ellie Goulding and Rita Ora, and has created remixes of huge songs such as Whitney Houston’s Higher Love, What’s Love Got To Do With It by Tina Turner, and Donna Summer’s Hot Stuff.

His debut studio album, Cloud Nine, was released back in May 2016 and produced three singles: Fragile featuring Labrinth, Raging with band Kodaline, and I'm In Love which features vocals from Irish singer-songwriter James Vincent McMorrow.

Unsurprisingly, the Norwegian musician has garnered a huge online following, accumulating over 80 million views on his songs through YouTube and SoundCloud. Kygo’s other achievements include being the fastest artist in history to reach one billion streams on Spotify, and being the first House Music producer to perform at an Olympics closing ceremony.

More like this

The set in August 2023 will be the DJ’s first UK gig in five years, so you won’t want to miss out. Here’s how you can snap up tickets.

Buy Kygo tickets at Ticketmaster

Stay up to date with our Going Out section for more fun things to do in London, like best London comedy shows, best London spa experiences, and best art exhibitions in London.

Back in 2018, Kyo was ranked third on Billboard’s Dance 100 and listed 32 on DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs of the World. 2018 was also the last time Kygo performed in the UK. But now, in summer 2023, the DJ is back!

The producer will be performing at London’s Gunnersbury Park in west London this year.

The 31-year-old Norwegian has come a long way from supporting other artists, such as Avicii at Oslo’s Findings Festival, and is now headlining his own shows.

Pre-sale tickets for Kygo’s London show are on sale right now, having gone live at 9am today (Wednesday 25th January). O2 Priority customers can access pre-sale tickets, and there is also a Live Nation and Ticketmaster pre-sale, as well as an artist pre-sale today.

General on-sale is taking place from 10am on Friday 27th January. If securing tickets for Kygo’s only UK show is giving you a bit of a headache, then be sure to check out our top tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy Kygo tickets at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

All music fans need something to listen to it on, so check out our favourite AirPods alternatives for top earphones, and streaming service suggestions like Apple Music vs Spotify and Amazon Music vs Spotify.