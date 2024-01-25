We're all familiar with seeing RuPaul on our TV screens, but how much do we really know about the person behind the wig? Ru's memoir answers all our burning questions, from growing up as a queer, black kid in San Diego to finding self-acceptance in sobriety.

This event allows drag fans to experience lyrical and poignant stories straight from the mouth of the self-proclaimed mother of drag herself. Learn more about Ru's personal philosophy, which is evidence of the power of chosen family, self-love and the strength that comes from embracing difference.

If you want to know more (of course you do), you can find it all out at Opera House Manchester – you'll even get a free copy of the book worth £22! Can I get an amen up in here?

Buy RuPaul: House of Hidden Meanings Book Tour tickets at Ticketmaster

RuPaul Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

The drag legend is only making one UK stop on his 2024 book tour, so if you want to snag a ticket, then you better work!

Here is the only UK date and venue:

6th April 2024 – Manchester, Opera House

When do RuPaul's book tour tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will go live at 10am on Friday 26th January 2024. However, there are a number of pre-sales taking place beforehand to allow fans to pick up a ticket earlier:

Priority from o2: 10am on Wednesday 24th January until 9am on Friday 26th January

Ticketmaster pre-sale: 10am on Thursday 25th January until 9am on Friday 26th January

Live Nation pre-sale: 10am on Thursday 25th January until 9am on Friday 26th January

Cuffe and Taylor pre-sale: 10am on Thursday 25th January until 9am on Friday 26th January

How to get tickets to see RuPaul: House of Hidden Meanings Book Tour

Make sure that you know your Ticketmaster login details and log on bright and early on Friday morning.

Tickets go on sale at 10am, so we recommend logging on at least ten minutes before to be in with the best chance of securing tickets.

