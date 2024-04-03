Taking place at Alexandra Palace in June, this year’s event will see 60 fresh teams step up (or wheel up) to the plate to see if they can be the best amateur soapbox builder in the country.

Many will be preparing to take on obstacles like the infamous bone rattler or the Wedge, while others will just be hoping to avoid the spectators. But whether it’s in the Mystery Machine or Del Boy’s car, one thing is guaranteed: it will be hilarious.

With just a few months to go, here’s how you can get tickets to the Red Bull Soapbox Race 2024.

What is the Red Bull Soapbox Race?

Tolga Akmen/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The Red Bull Soap Box Race is a whacky, wonderful competition in which amateur pilots race down an obstacle course in hand-made, motor-less vehicles – often featuring a zany design such as the Batmobile or the Very Hungry Caterpillar.

The teams get judged on the design of their soapbox, their timing in the race, and the quality of their performance at the start.

Over the years, the race has become known for its crazy vehicles, hilarious pre-race dances and wince-worthy crashes.

What are the rules for the Red Bull Soapbox Race 2024?

Of course, the number one rule is to look silly and have fun. But otherwise, the day involves 60 amateur teams taking on the down-hill racecourse in front of thousands of spectators. Teams must perform a dance or show – often in line with the theme of their soap box – before heading down the course and going over infamous obstacles like The Water Roller, The Wedge, The Bone Rattler and The Kicker.

The teams are judged on three criteria: creative design, race finish time, and the intro performance and at the end a first, second and third place are crowned. Winners get a range of prizes including trophies, money and perks like Formula One race tickets.

If you’re interested, there are also a number of official rules around participants and soapbox specifications at Red Bull, such as:

Participants have to be at least 18 years old

Drivers have to be able to jump out of their car

Every driver can only have 1 co-driver

The team can only push the car up to the start line and no further

Soapboxes have to be maximum 180cm wide, 365cm tall, and have to have an overall height of 215cm, including the 18cm when the car is off the ground

The soapbox can’t exceed 80kg, excluding the driver’s weight

The soapbox can’t have an engine – this race is only based on the force of gravity

When did the Red Bull Soapbox Race start?

The first-ever Red Bull Soapbox race took place back in 2000 in Belgium. In the years since it has spread across the world, wheeling up everywhere from Germany to Jordan.

How often is the Red Bull Soapbox Race?

Since 2000, the Red Bull Soapbox Race has been held more than 200 times around the world, in countries like the USA, Austria, Italy, UK, Bulgaria, and more.

The race takes place at least once a year and tends to come to the UK every other year. The last UK race was in July 2022.

When is the Red Bull Soapbox Race 2024?

This year’s race is on Saturday 22nd June, and will run from 2pm to 8pm.

Where is the Red Bull Soapbox Race in 2024?

Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images

The Red Bull racecourse will take place this year at the iconic Alexandra Palace.

Best known as the home of broadcast television, rock concerts and World Championship darts, All Pally is a North London venue in the borough of Haringey.

To get there, you can take Great Northern Rail or the Thameslink line directly to Alexandra Palace station or get the Piccadilly Line to Wood Green.

How to get tickets for the Red Bull Soapbox Race 2024

Tickets are available now at the Ticketmaster-owned site Universe. Simply head over to Ticketmaster itself and follow the link or go to Universe directly and explore their unique range of experiences such as The Balloon Museum and the Friends Experience.

How much do Red Bull Soapbox Race tickets cost?

Tickets cost £22.10 for under 25’s and £33.03 for those over. Children under two go free.

It’s also worth noting that while there is wheelchair access, there is no official seating at the course and foldable chairs won’t be permitted.

