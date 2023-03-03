Now, it looks like our prayers have been answered! Malone has confirmed much-awaited UK and Ireland dates for his Twelve Carat Tour, and pre-sale tickets are on sale right now.

In 2022, Post Malone embarked on a huge trip across the US and Canada as part of his Twelve Carat Tour in support of the critically-acclaimed album, Twelve Carat Toothache. Us UK fans watched in utter jealousy, with the hope Malone would add a UK leg to the already mammoth tour.

Malone promises to bring his elaborate production set-up that we’ve seen across America and Canada, so expect pyrotechnics, lighting effects and multi-platform stages. The 27-year-old will also be bringing along American hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd for the ride.

Known worldwide for his variegated vocals, Malone has refused to be pigeon-holed into one genre. He blends hip hop, pop, R&B and trap in his music, and he must do it well — he’s received nine Grammy nominations!

Malone first shot to our attention in 2015 when he released a music video for his song White Iverson — the single received praise from rappers Mac Miller and Wiz Khalifa. From there, the American artist released his debut album Stoney which set the record for the most weeks — 77 — on the US Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. This album contained the Diamond-selling song Congratulations.

The chart hits didn’t stop there for Malone. His second album, Beerbongs & Bentleys, debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 and was nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards. Malone’s third album, Hollywood’s Bleeding, went multi-Platinum and secured the top spot on the Billboard Top 200 for four weeks. This third album also produced the multi-Platinum single Circles, which held onto a spot on the charts for a record 39 weeks.

The Twelve Carat Tour is in support of the Rockstar singer’s fourth studio album, Twelve Carat Toothache. Let’s find out how you can secure tickets to see Post Malone live in the UK and Ireland.

Buy Post Malone tickets at Ticketmaster

Pre sale tickets for Post Malone's Twelve Carat Tour are on sale now Ticketmaster

Malone’s Twelve Carat Tour kicks off with two nights at London’s The O2, and concludes in Manchester at the AO Arena. The tour will take place throughout May, so there’s not long after securing tickets to get excited for the live shows (and that’s exactly how we like it!). Here is the complete list of UK and Ireland venues and dates:

You probably think that you are better now with Post Malone tickets, and you’d be absolutely right! Pre-sale tickets for the Better Now singer’s UK and Ireland leg of his tour went live at 12pm on Wednesday 1st March.

General on sale kicked off at 12pm today (Friday 3rd March).

Buy Post Malone tickets at Ticketmaster

