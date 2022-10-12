Best known for tracks like Get the Party Started (2001), So What (2008) and Raise Your Glass (2010), Pink's instantly recognisable vocals helped her amass a huge popularity and a loyal following.

Pink is set to depart on a huge UK tour in 2023. The pop-rock icon is taking in venues around the country and will be entertaining fans in their thousands.

Now 43-years-old, the Pennsylvania native started her musical career in 1995 and has gone on to win three Grammy awards and sell over 40 million albums, making her one of the best-selling artists in the world. Next year, UK fans have a chance to see her live and in person across the country.

Read on for our complete guide to bagging your tickets to Pink's landmark 2023 UK tour.

When is Pink's UK tour?

The tour, which the artist called Pink's Summer Carnival, gets underway on 7th June 2023, with various dates running until the 25th of June. Find the full list of UK venues and dates below.

7th June — University of Bolton Stadium

8th June — University of Bolton Stadium

10th June — Stadium of Light, Sunderland

11th June — Stadium of Light, Sunderland

13th June — Villa Park, Birmingham

24th June — Hyde Park, London

25th June — Hyde Park, London

Pink UK tour: when do tickets go on sale?

The presale for Pink's UK tour begins this morning, 12th October, at 10AM. There's a verified fan presale, a venue presale and a Ticketmaster presale. If you're eligible for any of these, you'll be able to beat the queue. If not, you'll have to wait for the general sale on Friday at 10AM.

You can get tickets via Ticketmaster for the whole range of dates. For more help on making sure you get tickets, check out the advice below or head over to our full guide on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

How to get tickets for Pink's UK tour

We'd recommend getting onto the Ticketmaster site before the 10AM kick-off time. This will guarantee you a place in the queue, as these tickets are sure to be in high demand.

Make sure you're all set up to order your tickets, too. When you select the ones you want, you'll have limited time while they're 'reserved' in your basket in order for you to complete the purchase.

