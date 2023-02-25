The man who gave Britain the iconic 'out out' phrase is back with his brand new show, If Ever We Needed It… The Bethnal Green-raised comedian is busy fine-tuning his comedy material with warm up gigs in Newcastle, Manchester and London this month, just in time for the tour which begins in Manchester on Wednesday 1st March and ends in London on Friday 26th May.

If you need something to brighten your mood on this grey February morning, let us provide that something for you: East London comedian Micky Flanagan is touring the UK for the first time in six years.

Flanagan shot to our attention in 2001 when he performed in the Big Value Comedy Show at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival as one of the four headline acts, and in 2003, Flanagan co-headlined a show with British comedian Nina Conti. The 60-year-old’s first full-length solo show, What Chance Change?, was in 2006, and in 2007, he was nominated at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards for Best Newcomer.

What’s the difference between 'going out' and 'going out out'? Flanagan let us all know with The Out Out Tour from 2010 to 2011. In 2016, he also became the best-selling comic in the UK when he sold over 600,00 advance tickets for his An’ Another Fing… tour.

As well as live shows, Flanagan created and starred in Micky Flanagan's Detour de France and Micky Flanagan Thinking Aloud. He’s also appeared on various shows such as Mock the Week, A League of Their Own, and 8 Out of 10 Cats.

If you’re familiar with Flanagan’s stand-up style, you’ll know it’s pretty adults-only content. His 2023 show, If Ever We Needed It…, is strictly over 16s. Let’s find out how you can buy tickets!

Buy Micky Flanagan tickets at Ticketmaster

The comedian will be heading ‘out out’ up and down the UK for his If Ever We Needed It… tour. Here’s the complete list of dates and venues:

How to get tickets for Micky Flanagan’s 2023 UK tour

Tickets for Flanagan’s UK tour are on sale right now, having been released at 10am this morning (Saturday 25th February).

If you attempted to get pre-sale tickets for the If Ever We Needed It… tour (or if you watched in anticipation on social media to see how others fared), you’ll know the tickets sold out within minutes.

To boost your changes of nabbing a ticket, we've put together a guide on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

