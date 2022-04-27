George Ezra announces UK tour dates – here's how to get tickets

The tour starts in Liverpool, in September, before heading to Cardiff, Manchester, Glasgow and more iconic venues in huge UK cities.

George Ezra has announced a huge UK tour with a wide selection of dates across the country. Presale tickets are on sale now so here's our complete guide on how to get them today, plus keeping you informed on the latest UK tour news.

Best known for tracks like Budapest, Paradise and Shotgun, the 28-year-old has been entertaining UK audiences since he first stepped into the limelight in 2013. He won the 2019 Brit Award for Best British Male Solo Artist and his new album, Gold Rush Kid, is set to land in June.

Read on for the latest guidance on grabbing tickets for George Ezra's huge UK shows, plus the latest on support acts and ticket pricing.

Buy George Ezra 2022 tour tickets at Ticketmaster now

George Ezra tickets 2022: when are the UK shows?

Ezra is playing a wide selection of iconic UK venues, plus a stop off in Dublin at the 3 Arena.

Here's the full list of UK venues and dates:

George Ezra is also doing one-off shows at Radio City Hits Live 2022 in May and Finsbury Park in July.

George Ezra tickets 2022: when do tickets go on sale?

The artist presale is live now, having gone live today (Wednesday 27th April). The general sale is set to begin on Friday 29th April at 10am.

To bag your tickets head over to Ticketmaster a little before the Friday morning sale start. It's best to be early as these tickets will be in high demand and the size of the tour venues varies, so you'll need a good place in the queue.

How much do George Ezra tickets cost?

We haven't had confirmation on ticket pricing yet but tickets for Ezra's Finsbury Park show in July are currently retailing for £55. We expect a similar price bracket for the tour tickets.

Who will be supporting George Ezra?

Again, there isn't confirmation on this yet, but for the Finsbury Park show, Ezra is being supported by Blossoms, Mimi Webb, Holly Humberstone, The Big Moon, the London International Gospel Choir and Mychelle.

We wouldn't be surprised to see one or two of those acts appear on some legs of the UK tour in support.

