With over 60 acts set to appear in Derby's Donington Park, the four night extravaganza of rock and metal is going to be bigger than ever.

Download Festival has unveiled an awe-inspiring line-up for its 20th anniversary, with Metallic, Slipknot and Bring Me the Horizon set to headline. Here's our complete guide to the festival and how to get tickets.

Buy tickets for Download Festival 2023 at Ticketmaster

Since its inception in 2003, the festival has attracted metal heads and rockers from around the world, showing the biggest and best acts from these and related genres. Past headliners have included the likes of Thin Lizzy, Black Sabbath, AC/DC, Guns N' Roses, Iron Maiden and many more.

During the 2023 edition of the festival, Metallica are scheduled to play two huge headline gigs — one on the opening day, Thursday and one on the Saturday. Bring Me the Horizon are set to headline Friday and Slipknot have the Sunday headline slot.

It's a first for Download too, as the festival has never before had four headline performances.

Metallica told fans on Twitter that their two sets will be completely unique "with no repeat songs whatsoever".

If you're ready to see metal legends Metallica in the flesh, read on for the latest guidance on how and when to get tickets for Download 2023.

When is Download Festival 2023?

In 2023, Download Festival will take place from Thursday 8th June until Sunday 11th June. However, early birds can opt for a five-night ticket and head to Donington Park on June 7th.

During that time, fans have a huge range of artists to enjoy including Architects, Evanescence, Placebo, Asking Alexandria and many more.

Download Festival has also promised "many more to be announced".

When do tickets go on sale for Download 2023?

Right now, some artist presales are available, as is the Barclaycard presale. If you're eligible for any of these, follow the link below and select your preferred ticket. There's a range of options for VIP (entitled 'RIP') entry, early bird five-night camping and more.

The general sale begins this Thursday 10th November at 10am.

How to get tickets for Download 2023

The best advice for securing tickets is as follows. Firstly, if you can gain eligibility for a presale, it's worth doing so. You have a few days to get ahead of the rush and secure your tickets. Plus, if you don't manage to do so, then the general sale will soon be available.

For those who miss out on presale eligibility, the task is beating the Ticketmaster queue.

To do this, the most important thing is to get yourself onto the Ticketmaster site well ahead of that 10am start time. This gives you a better place in the queue and a better chance of securing tickets.

We expect ticketing to be pretty competitive for Download 2023, especially given the special edition 20th anniversary line-up and the four headliners. So, get yourself on the site early to avoid disappointment. Good luck!

