The 59-year-old’s role in the play was announced back in June, and at the time Eccleston said: "As a child, I read and watched every and any version of A Christmas Carol because of a fascination with Scrooge’s psychology. As a young actor, I read everything I could about the legendary Old Vic. I’m a very lucky man to be part of this production and cannot wait to meet our audiences."

Created by Jack Thorne – writer of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – and directed by Matthew Warchus, this “big-hearted, smash hit production” first hit the stage in 2017, and is now making a return for the 2023 Christmas season.

The play’s synopsis reads: “A Christmas Carol fills the auditorium to the brim with mince pies, music and merriment. A unique staging immerses the audience in London’s longest running adaptation of this beloved festive favourite.”

More like this

In case you don’t know, A Christmas Carol follows the story of a Victorian miser, Scrooge, whose life is change by visit of three ghosts: The Ghost of Christmas Past, Christmas Present, and Christmas Future. As each of these ghosts visit him in turn, Scrooge realises the fallout of his nasty behaviour on characters like Bob Cratchit, his poor employee, Fred, his rejected nephew, and Tiny Tim. In the end, (spoiler alert) Scrooge realises the error of his ways and decides to make a change.

Heartwarming and profound, there’s a reason this story has survived for 180 years. So, if you know how to keep Christmas well, then here’s how you can get tickets to see A Christmas Carol on stage.

Buy A Christmas Carol tickets from £17 at London Theatre Direct

Is A Christmas Carol at The Old Vic a musical?

No, this adaptation is not a musical. Although the synopsis does promise “mince pies, music and merriment,” but we reckon that refers mainly to the odd chorus of Hark the Herald Angels Sing.

When is A Christmas Carol coming to London's The Old Vic?

A Christmas Carol will be returning to the stage from 11th November 2023 to 6th January 2024.

The performances will run every Monday to Saturday (barring Bank Holidays) and accessibility performances will be held on the 8th, 9th and 11th of December.

The Old Vic sits just a short walk from the Waterloo and Waterloo East stations, which you can get to via the Jubilee, Bakerloo and Northern Lines or trains on the Southwestern and Southeastern Railways.

Buy A Christmas Carol tickets from £17 at London Theatre Direct

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How much do A Christmas Carol tickets cost?

Ticket prices start at £17 and go up to £137 depending on where you sit. Remember that this production has “unique staging”, which includes stall seats on and behind the stage to make it more “immersive.” So, if you want to be closer to the action, you’re going to have to book a spot quickly.

How to get A Christmas Carol tickets to see Christopher Eccleston as Scrooge

Tickets are on sale now at London Theatre Direct.

Be wary that the play is on for a limited time and performances are likely to book up quickly. In fact, the majority of Saturday matinees in the run up to Christmas are already showing limited availability.

Buy A Christmas Carol tickets from £17 at London Theatre Direct

Advertisement

This Christmas there's a lot going on at the West End. From the best UK pantomimes to live orchestra screenings like Home Alone in concert and The Grinch in concert.