This event will take place over five days in which tens of thousands of esports fans are expected to descend on the capital. The BLAST Premier League is normally streamed to over 154 territories in 25 languages, so this year’s Final is set to be one of the biggest and best yet.

The last time the UK hosted a Counter-Strike event of this size was the London Major in 2018, and now it’s time for another shot, with organisers confident that this event will help position London as a global hub for leading esports.

Andrew Haworth, Programme Director for BLAST Premier, said: “London is renowned for hosting world-leading events in sport, music and entertainment with the city now setting its sights on being a leading destination for esports.”

While Ailsa Buck, Head of Major Events and City Experience at London & Partners said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming BLAST back to the capital. We cannot wait to see how this partnership will allow us to continue our esports journey, as well as contribute to making London a place for both work and play.”

So, it’s time to get charged up and get tickets to the BLAST Premier final.

Buy BLAST Premier Final tickets at Ticketmaster

What is BLAST Premier?

Counter-Strike 2 beta. Valve

Blast Premier is a professional e-sports league devoted to the game Counter-Strike 2 (previously Counter-Strike: Global Offensive). The league first launched in 2020 and is based in both North America and Europe. The series is divided into two seasons, the Spring and Fall season, which both last around four months.

Across each season, 12 regular teams participate in the Group stage, and the top six teams then progress to the season finals. The finals are also open to two teams from each season's Showdown events, hence the eight teams.

In the final, the teams will compete over five days – the first two played behind closed doors and the last three in front of an audience –to win $425,000 and a place in the highly anticipated World Final in December 2024.

When and where is the BLAST Premier Spring Final 2024?

The BLAST Premier Spring Final will stretch over five days this June. As previously said, the first two days will be behind closed doors while the final three will take place in front of a live audience. Here’s the dates you can go to:

To get to the OVO Arena Wembley your best bet is to head to Wembley Park via the Metropolitan or Jubilee Lines, or you can get to Wembley Stadium on Chiltern Railways.

How much do BLAST Premier tickets cost?

BLAST Premier tickets start at around £35 for seats around the edge, and go up for a spot nearer the stage.

How to get BLAST Premier tickets to the Spring Final 2024 in London

General sale tickets go live at 10am on Friday 27th October.

