With the likes of Kylie Minogue, Tears for Fears, and Bananarama signed up, this year’s Radio 2 In the Park is on track to be the station’s biggest-ever live music event outside of London.

BBC Radio 2’s flagship festival is set to return for another year this September, featuring an unbelievable line-up of acts.

Taking place since 2011, the festival has been known to bring in some of the biggest names in the music industry from Take That to Elton John. One of our RadioTimes.com reporters even remembers the that year Tom Jones, Paloma Faith and Status Quo all shared a stage for a brief magical moment.

Well now, it’s back with its usual mix of genres, eras, and personalities.

The 2023 line-up was announced just this week by Zoe Ball alongside the news that this year’s festival would take place in Leicester, rather than in its previous London home. This will be the first live version of In the Park since 2019, having gone virtual in 2020 for the coronavirus pandemic and last year having been cancelled due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

So, if you can’t get this out of your head, read on to find out how to get tickets to Radio 2 In the Park 2023. Tickets are on sale now so we’re here to tell you everything you need to know.

The festival is set to be spread across two days this September, with a slew of different acts appearing over the weekend. Here are the details:

16 th September 2023 – Victoria Park, Leicester

17th September 2023 – Victoria Park, Leicester

Saturday the 16th will be headlined by the likes of Tears For Fears, Bananarama, Texas, Beverley Knight, Busted and Soft Cell.

While Sunday’s line-up will include Kylie Minogue, The Pretenders, Shalamar, Rick Astley and Jessie Ware. For a closer look check out the Radio 2 Live full line-up.

Where is BBC Radio 2 In the Park 2023?

This year, the festival will be taking place at Leicester’s Victoria Park. After spending nine years in London’s Hyde Park, the change in venue was announced this week by Radio 2’s Zoe Ball and Richie Anderson.

Victoria Park sits next to the University of Leicester campus - just a 10-minute walk from Leicester Railway station. The station is available on East Midlands Rail and is accessible via London St Pancras. To get the best price available, we recommend booking your tickets early through Trainline.com.

Plus, if you're looking to stay overnight, Leicester has a great choice of hotels such as the Days Inn from £127 per night. You can find more deals now at Booking.com.

How much do BBC Radio 2 In the Park tickets cost?

General admission tickets will cost £54 per person. Or you can upgrade to the enhanced area tickets for £140, which will give you allocated seating, a dedicated entrance and access to the Sounds Garden, an exclusive bar complete with premium food options and private toilets.

How to get tickets to BBC Radio 2 In the Park 2023

Tickets for Radio 2 In the Park go live at 8:15am today – Wednesday, 14th June.

You can only buy up to six tickets in one purchase and note that under 18's are not permitted without an adult. You must also buy a ticket for everyone over the age of two.

There are 35,000 tickets available for each day but you’ll still have to be quick if you want a guaranteed spot. To help your chances, read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

