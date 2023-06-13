The concert – which is BBC Radio 2’s biggest-ever live music event outside London – will take place on 16th and 17th September, with 35,000 tickets available each day.

Kylie Minogue and Tears for Fears are set to headline Radio 2 in the Park 2023, which is being held in Leicester.

The full list of artists and acts was unveiled on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on Tuesday (13th June).

Tears for Fears will headline the Saturday night, while Minogue will headline the Sunday night. Other acts include Bananarama, Texas, Sam Ryder, Jessie Ware and James Blunt.

Kylie Minogue said: "Over the years I've done many unique and varied performances for BBC Radio 2. I'm so excited to be headlining Radio 2 in the Park in Leicester later this year. I can't wait to celebrate with you all, see you September 17th!"

Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith of Tears for Fears said: "We love playing live and can't wait to bring some of our favourite songs, old and new, to thousands of Radio 2 listeners."

Zoe Ball added: "Leicester, get ready to party, we're coming for you.

"We've saved up a couple of years' worth of energy, so we're going big."

Leicester's City Mayor, Sir Peter Soulsby, said: "Radio 2 in the Park will be bringing some of the world's biggest artists for a weekend of live music in Leicester, and it promises to be a fantastic event for music lovers and for the city.

"I am really looking forward to it."

Tickets for Radio 2 in the Park 2023 go on sale at 08:15 BST on Wednesday but, for now, read on for everything you need to know about the line-up.

BBC Radio 2 in the Park 2023 line-up: Full list of artists and acts

The full lineup for BBC Radio 2 in the Park 2023 is as follows:

Saturday 16 September 2023

Tears for Fears

Bananarama

Texas

James Blunt

Deacon Blue

Beverley Knight

Busted

Soft Cell

Sunday 17 September 2023

Kylie Minogue

Pretenders

Shalamar

Rick Astley

Jessie Ware

Lemar

Sam Ryder

Simply Red

Radio 2 in the Park will take place from 16th to 17th September 2023 at Victoria Park, Leicester.

