Now, he’s back at it again with an exclusive one-off performance in Manchester in spring 2024.

Next spring, Manilow will be bringing his award-winning charm (Grammy, TONY, and EMMY award-winning to be exact) to the Manchester CO-OP Live.

The last time he performed in the northern city was two years ago at the AO Arena, and in the meantime he’s been carrying on with his iconic Las Vegas show, which recently broke records for being the longest-running residency ever.

So, are you ready to take a chance again? Here’s how you can get tickets to see Barry Manilow live.

Buy Barry Manilow tickets at Ticketmaster

When and where is Barry Manilow performing in 2024?

Manchester is set to be the hottest spot north of Havana next spring, because legendary singer Barry Manilow is hosting his one-off concert at the CO-OP Live Arena. Here are the details:

19th May 2024 – Manchester, CO-OP Live

It’s not the Bermuda Triangle, so getting there is easy. All you have to do is head to the Etihad Campus stop on the MetroLink and walk from there. If you’re coming up from London, you’ll first have to get the train to Manchester Piccadilly.

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How much do Barry Manilow tickets cost?

You can buy tickets to Barry Manilow's one-off show from £30.95 although prices go up to over £250 depending on where you sit.

How to get Barry Manilow tickets 2024

Tickets are on sale now, having gone live at 10am today (Friday 13th October). Hopefully we’ll see you there somewhere down the road, but if you don’t want to leave it to chance, read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy Barry Manilow tickets at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

If musical throwbacks are your thing, be sure to check out what is ABBA Voyage? and how to get tickets to the Les Misérables tour. Plus, here's how to get a jump on Reading and Leeds festival tickets 2024.