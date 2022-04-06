The iconic boyband revealed the news earlier this week with the DNA tour starting in Portugal in October before travelling across Europe and concluding in London's O2 Arena.

The Backstreet Boys are back with a huge tour of the UK, US and Europe. Having not performed live for an audience since 2019, the group is ready to take to the road again.

The newly announced tour will also help raise money for civilians suffering as a result of the conflict in Ukraine. A portion of the funds from each ticket sale will go towards the refugee agency, UNHCR.

The group was formed in 1993 in Orlando, Florida and had a number of best hit albums including Backstreet's Back, Millennium, Black & Blue and Backstreet Boys.

Read on for the latest updates on the tour, plus info on how you can get tickets to see the Backstreet Boys in 2022.

Backstreet Boys 2022 DNA tour: When are the UK tour dates?

Unfortunately, there's only one UK date on the huge worldwide tour, with the British show set to take place at the O2 in London, on 6th November.

Backstreet Boys frontman, AJ McLean, posted the full list of tour dates on Twitter.

Backstreet Boys 2022 DNA tour: When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets will go on general sale 8th April — this Friday — via Ticketmaster for the UK date.

Fan club members had special access to a presale from 6th April and there's a LiveNation presale on 7th April, but most ticket buyers will have to wait for the Friday general sale.

Backstreet Boys 2022 DNA tour: Who are the supporting acts for the UK date?

Right now, the band haven't confirmed any supporting artists for the tour, but you can watch the first episode of their documentary 'Making of the DNA Tour'.

Watch the Making of the DNA Tour on YouTube

Backstreet Boys 2022 DNA tour: How much do tickets cost?

We haven't been able to confirm prices yet, but following the link below when the sale starts will get you all the latest information.

It's also worth bearing in mind that each visitor is limited to eight tickets per person, or per card.

