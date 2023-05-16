The ballot for Ashes tickets opened back in October but has sadly now closed. But with just one month to go, eager cricket fans can rejoice in the fact that there are still hospitality tickets available.

Cricket's most legendary test series is nearly upon us and there's still time to grab yourself a ticket. Here's how you can grab a spot for the Ashes 2023.

This summer, England will be facing Australia across five tests at the historic cricketing venues that hosted the series back in 2019 — Old Trafford, Lords, The Oval, Edgbaston and Headingley.

England will be looking to turn the tables and make a statement comeback, after losing the 2021/22 Ashes series 4-0, with the final test ending in a draw. Meanwhile, Australia will be looking to press their advantage. Having won cricket's ultimate prize on Australian soil, they'll now aim to do so again in the UK.

There's over a hundred years of history on the line. So, here's our guide to getting tickets and seeing the action unfold live.

The Ashes 2023: what to expect from the series

With England not having won the prestigious trophy since 2015, Australia will once again enter the test series as favourites.

The last series saw England almost whitewashed, managing to scrape a draw in the fifth and final test to avoid a 5-0 drubbing at the hands of their fiercest cricketing rivals.

It will be Ben Stokes' first Ashes as England captain and England fans will surely be hoping that his leadership and the new coaching set-up can draw more out of stars like Joe Root and Jimmy Anderson.

The Ashes 2023: When and where are the five tests?

Each year hosting duties for the Ashes swap between England and Australia, with the tournament taking place down under last year. This year, the test series will last from Friday 16th June all the way until Monday 31st July, across five historic venues.

Here's the full schedule:

16 th – 20 th June 2023 – Edgbaston, Birmingham

28th June – 2nd July 2023 – Lord's, London

6th – 10th July 2023 – Headingley, Leeds

19th – 23rd July – Old Trafford, Manchester

27th – 31st July – Kia Oval, London

How to buy Ashes 2023 tickets to see England play Australia at home

There are two ways to get hold of tickets for the men's Ashes 2023. The first is through joining the standard ticket ballot which has now closed. The second is through buying a hospitality package with official hospitality provider Keith Prowse.

Keith Prowse has a number of packages available for the test matches at Lord's, Edgbaston and the Kia Oval, with each venue offering up a range of seating and dining options. The different packages cover everything from complimentary drinks and three-course dinner menus to the chance to meet a crowd of cricketing legends.

You can also book anything from a table at the restaurant to a private suite, all with a guaranteed view of the action.

The Ashes 2023: How much are hospitality tickets?

We're not going to pretend hospitality tickets are cheap. At Edgbaston, the prices start at £299 for a seat and a buffet meal at The Experience Club. At the Oval, it's a similar story with £299 each being the lowest price for the Corinthian Roof Terrace. And at Lord's, it's a whopping £549 minimum for the Nursery Pavillion.

But on the upside, these packages guarantee you an unforgettable day of cricket, with food, history and entertainment all around.

The Women's Ashes 2023: When and where are the matches?

The women's Ashes isn't structured the same as the men's. Instead of five tests, there's just one (which lasts five days) followed by three T20Is and three ODIs. Here's the schedule for this year's matches:

22nd – 26th June 2023 – Trent Bridge Nottingham

1st July 2023 – Edgbaston, Birmingham

5th July 2023 – Kia Oval, London

8th July 2023 – Lord's, London

12th July 2023 – Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol

16th July 2023 – The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

18th July 2023 – Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

How to get tickets to the Women's Ashes 2023

There's still tickets available to see the Women's Ashes at Edgbaston, plus there's hospitality tickets available for there and the Kia Oval. As with the men's series, hospitality seats are pricey, starting at £149 per person, in contrast tickets at the Edgbaston match can start as low as £17!

Buy Women's Ashes tickets Edgbaston.com

Buy Women's Ashes hospitality tickets at Edgbaston at Keith Prowse

Buy Women's Ashes hospitality tickets at Kia Oval at Keith Prowse

