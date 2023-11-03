Hanks will be discussing his novel, which came out this May, for one night only at the Liverpool Empire. Attendees can expect a series of tales and anecdotes about the book, its characters and the actor’s own time in the spotlight.

But that’s not all, audience members will also go home with their own copy of the book, and the memory of being in close proximity to acting royalty.

So, if you want to get tickets, or pick up your own copy of the book, here’s what you need to know.

What is An Evening with Tom Hanks?

The Polar Express Tom Hanks. Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

An Evening with Tom Hanks will centre around the release of the actor’s new book, The Making of Another Motion Picture Masterpiece.

Live on stage, the 67-year-old will be discussing the novel, which is about the making of a star-studded, multimillion-dollar superhero action film and the comic book it’s based on.

Throughout the talk, Hanks will be exploring why he wanted the book to capture American culture and the way it’s changed in the past 80 years, while also sharing the inspiration behind his cast of colourful characters.

Drawing on his own Hollywood career, Hanks will be offering the audience a behind the scenes glimpse into how a story becomes a finished film.

Where can I see An Evening with Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks will be hosting his evening of discussion at the Liverpool Empire on Wednesday 29th November.

The theatre is just next door to Liverpool Lime Street station, so all those who are heading up from London or elsewhere in the UK will simply need to head to the main station.

How long is An Evening with Tom Hanks?

The evening will last for approximately 90 minutes with no interval.

How much do Tom Hanks tickets cost?

Ticket prices start at £45 but will go up depending on where you choose to sit.

How to get tickets to An Evening with Tom Hanks

Tickets are on sale now at ATG Tickets.

The sale went live at 10am on Friday 3rd November so if you want tickets then ride like the wind Bullseye!

Remember that all attendees will get a copy of Hanks’s book: The Making of Another Motion Picture Masterpiece, but in case you miss out, you can also buy a copy from £9.99 at Amazon.

