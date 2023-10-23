Starting this October, the show originally had just six stops planned, but now an extra seven venues have been announced, including Edinburgh, Dublin and Plymouth. The new dates will take the tour up until January 2025.

Like the 1992 movie, Aladdin the Musical is based on the Arabian Nights tale Aladdin and the Magic Lamp, and tells the story of a peasant boy who finds wealth with the help of a powerful genie.

The music was written by Alan Menken, Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, and features iconic songs from the movie as well as original tracks for the stage.

At this point, the stage show has been seen by 14 million people worldwide thanks to appearances on Broadway, the West End and across Europe. It came to London in 2016 and had a three-year run at the Prince Edward Theatre which involved over 1,300 performances.

Now, it’s back for a UK tour and tickets for this shining, shimmering, splendid musical are on sale now. We’re here to tell you all about how to grab a spot because, after all, you ain’t never had a friend like the RadioTimes.com team.

Buy Aladdin tickets at ATG Tickets

An initial six venues were announced for the Aladdin tour back in March, but now a further seven dates have been added. Here's a list of the new dates and venues you can now buy tickets for:

22nd May – 7th Jul 2024 – Manchester, Palace Theatre

10th Jul – 11th Aug 2024 – Bristol, Hippodrome

14th Aug – 1st Sep 2024 – Bradford, Alhambra Theatre

5th – 29th Sep 2024 – Southampton, Mayflower Theatre

9th Oct – 3rd Nov 2024 – Birmingham, Hippodrome

6th – 30th Nov 2024 – Glasgow, Theatre Royal

11th Dec 2024 – 5th Jan 2025 – Liverpool, Liverpool Empire

And here's a full list of the dates and venues for the whole tour:

How much do Aladdin the Musical UK tour tickets cost?

Tickets for Aladdin the Musical roughly cost between £20 and £140 depending on date, venue, and where you’re sitting.

How to buy Aladdin the Musical UK tour tickets

Pre-sale tickets for the new dates are on sale now, having gone live at 10am on Monday 23rd October.

Meanwhile the general on sale will go up on Friday 27th October. The tickets for Manchester, Bristol, Glasgow and Liverpool are on sale at ATG Tickets, while the other dates can be found on the Aladdin tour page.

There's also plenty of seats left available for the other dates, so grab your magic carpet and head on over to grab a spot.

Buy Aladdin tickets at ATG Tickets

