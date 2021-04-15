Diana Gabaldon announces ninth Outlander novel Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone

Diana Gabaldon, the author of the Outlander book franchise, is working on a ninth novel in the series, Penguin Random House has confirmed.

Set for release in November 2021, Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone will follow a now-reunited Jamie Fraser and Claire Randall as the American Revolution looms, “threatening to destroy everything they have fought to protect”.

The book series serves as the basis for Starz’s historical drama of the same name, starring Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe as Highland warrior Jamie Fraser and nurse Claire Fraser, who was transported from 1945 to 1743 in series one.

Gabaldon’s latest book in the series, Written in My Own Heart’s Blood, was published in 2014, while the upcoming novel will mark the franchise’s 30th anniversary.

Outlander’s upcoming sixth and seventh series will be based on Gabaldon’s sixth and seventh books – A Breath of Snow and Ashes and An Echo in the Bone.

While season six does not yet have a release date, star Sam Heughan teased earlier this year that the upcoming episodes will show “another side to” Jamie, adding that there is “something that surprises” him about the character every season.

More recently, Heughan revealed that when viewers next see Jamie and Claire, they’ll still be in America. “We’re in Fraser’s Ridge and there are some new characters who are friends and there are new foes too,” he told Radio Times magazine.

Read the full interview with Sam Heughan in this week’s Radio Times, out now. Outlander seasons 1-5 are available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. Sign up for Amazon Prime for £7.99 a month with a 30-day free trial. In the meantime, check out what to watch next with our TV Guide and our dedicated Drama hub.