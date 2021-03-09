Outlander star Sam Heughan hints at future of series and ‘new friends and foes’ in season 6

An end to Droughtlander is in sight, with filming for the sixth series of Outlander currently underway, and rumours of an Outlander spin-off gaining traction.

But there’s even more good news for fans of the time-travelling drama. Actor Sam Heughan, who plays knightly Scot Jamie Fraser in the series, opened up about the future of the show beyond its sixth season and teased what we can expect when it does find its way onto our screens.

In an interview featured in the latest issue of Radio Times, Heughan reassured fans that “as long as people keep wanting to watch us, then we’ll keep making [Outlander seasons]”.

Given the fact there are still plenty of Outlander books to adapt in the Diana Gabaldon series, it certainly bodes well for the show’s future.

Heughan also hinted at what’s in store for Jamie and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) following Outlander season 5′ controversial finale.

“We’re still in America, we’re in Fraser’s Ridge and there are some new characters who are friends and there are new foes, too,” he revealed. “But we’re also building up to the War of Independence – nothing is ever easy in Outlander.”

Not even the filming, which usually takes 10 months in the North of Scotland, meaning we won’t get to meet any of these new characters until the end of the year at the very earliest.

Additional reporting by Emma Simmonds.

Read the full interview with Sam Heughan in this week's Radio Times, out now.