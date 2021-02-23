Outlander boss says conversations are “underway” about a spin-off

Though fans of Outlander still have plenty of Droughtlander in store before the arrival of season six, there could be more content set in the universe coming soon.

There have long been rumours of a potential Outlander spin-off based on Outlander author Diana Gabaldon’s The Lord John series, which centres on the English soldier and diplomat played by David Berry on the show.

Though nothing has been confirmed yet, showrunner Ron Moore has hinted an Outlander spin-off could be underway.

In an interview with THR, Moore was asked about expanding the series.

“Conversations are underway on both season seven and on a spin-off,” he said, “and I think we’re going to have good news on both those fronts before too long so I feel very optimistic about it.”

It certainly sounds very promising but, considering fans haven’t had their Jamie and Claire fix since February 2020 – and won’t be getting any more of Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe’s time-travelling characters for a while – there may be a long wait before we see an Outlander spin-off onscreen.

“I agree that I would’ve been happy to see it happen sooner than this but everything happens in its time,” Moore added. “I think both those things [season seven and a spin-off] are probably going to happen and hopefully we’ll be able to say something about it before too long.”

Here’s hoping.

Outlander seasons 1-5 are available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. Sign up for Amazon Prime for £7.99 a month with a 30-day free trial. You can order The Lord John books on Amazon. Alternatively, check out our TV Guide.