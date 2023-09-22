Talking about whether a full band reunion could be on the cards, Weymouth recently told Pitchfork: “We’re just savouring the moment. We’re so happy that it’s resulted in this wonderful thing that’s lasted 40 years. And we’re not really looking too far into the future."

She added: "We might be standing on the corner and a bus will knock us down. We’re super glad we’re alive. We’re all four here to enjoy this moment.”

Harrison added: “There’s no question, though, that it revives the joy we had together. I think for each one of us, watching the film, we feel the joy—not just the four of us, but everybody that was onstage, and the crew. It’s certainly tugging on the heartstrings of how much I loved everybody.”

Talking about the idea of a band reunion, Byrne told WIRED back in 2022: “I think, in a nutshell, I could say that we came together more as friends than as, you know, incredible musicians. It was really a kind of shared musical taste. And then gradually, as you age and you grow and you explore, your musical tastes start to change."

He continued: "It became more work that we did, we didn’t hang out all the time anymore, so eventually you just kind of drift apart that way.”

Meanwhile, talking to NME last year about a potential reunion, Frantz said: “I did try it a couple of times and the last time was about 20 years ago, and after that, David just said: ‘I never want you to ask me that question again. I’m not going to address that matter.’ It’s a shame and it is what it is.”

Talking Heads previously reunited in 1999 to promote the 15th-anniversary reissue of Stop Making Sense and also appeared together to perform four songs at the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony in 2002.

