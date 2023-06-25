The musician – whose real name is Tor Maries – performed on the festival's Park Stage on Friday (23rd June), and although the set appeared to be well received by those in attendance, a number of comments on social media took aim at her.

BBC Radio 6 Music has removed footage of Billy Nomates' Glastonbury set from its social media channels at the artist's request, after she received online abuse for her performance.

In a statement, the performer asked for the clips to be withdrawn and said: "The level of personal abuse on @bbc6music socials for [going] to work today is insane."

And she also appeared to announce that she would no longer be performing live beyond the end of the summer, writing: "I know lots of people don’t rate me. But the level of personal abuse on that public page is too much."

She added: "There will be no more shows after this summer. You wouldn’t stay in a workplace that did this to you. Why should I.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the BBC told RadioTimes.com in a comment: "We want 6 Music to be a place where brilliant artists such as Billy Nomates are celebrated and supported, and we have respected Tor’s request to have the clip posted on our social channels removed."

Maries has received critical acclaim for her two solo albums, with her self-titled debut in 2020 being named album of the year by 6 Music DJ Amy Lamé and her follow-up Cacti released to positive reviews earlier this year.

