The upcoming series stars Middleton as Fiona Lawson, a woman who arrives home one day to find a pair of strangers are moving into her house and she can't get ahold of her estranged husband Bram (Compston). She reflects back on her relationship with Bram as she tries to track him down but soon discovers that the secrets and lies have only just begun.

This week's episode of The Radio Times Podcast features an interview with Line of Duty's Martin Compston and Downton Abbey's Tuppence Middleton – the stars of ITV's Our House .

Hosted by Jane Garvey, the podcast sees her co-presenter Rhianna Dhillon chat to the two stars, who speak about how they worked with the "non-linear timescale" of the series and how they prepared to play a strained married couple, with Compston revealing that Tuppence was vital in ensuring he was up to speed with the "little bit of madness" he was stepping into.

The trio talk about the "difficult scenes" in Our House, how their characters "really go through everything" in the dark thriller and their experience with an intimacy co-ordinator, as well as a particularly messy scene involving a melting ice-cream.

What else can I expect from Episode 24?

The episode also sees Jane and Rhianna discuss upcoming shows like ITV's The Ipcress File, the brand new series of BBC One's Killing Eve and BritBox's Murder in Provence starring Roger Allam.

The pair also speak about Peaky Blinders, which returned for its sixth and final season on Sunday night.

