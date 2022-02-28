Murder in Provence reveals teaser for Roger Allam's new crime series

Based on the books by ML Longworth, BritBox 's cosy crime drama Murder in Provence stars Endeavour actor Roger Allam in the lead role of Antoine, alongside Nancy Carroll ( The Crown ) as his romantic partner Marine Bonnet.

Could an idyllic French apartment provide enough enticement to commit murder? That's the theory Antoine Verlaque, Investigating Judge in Aix-en-Provence, examines in an exclusive new clip from Murder in Provence.

Together, the couple "investigate the murders, mysteries and dark underbelly of their idyllic home", their efforts aided by Hélène (The Greatest Showman's Keala Settle), a detective and Antoine’s trusted confidante.

In the clip released exclusively by RadioTimes.com, Antoine and Hélène explore the opulent apartment ("This was the prize they all wanted"), where all is not as it seems, with peeling wallpaper and widespread disrepair suggesting that its owner's finances were in poor shape.

The viewer also learns more about the enigmatic Antoine, who reveals that he grew up in a similarly lavish apartment, this time in Paris. However, he says, "it was the unhappiest place I've ever lived in".

When Hélène probes him for further details, he reveals that his family business was in flour. "We were the second largest," he says.

"In the whole of France?" she asks, to which he replies: "No, the world."

Despite an apparently fabulously wealthy lifestyle during his adolescence, Antoine says he's now estranged from his family, although doesn't elaborate on why.

