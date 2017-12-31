Top 10 most talked about TV shows of 2017 revealed

From delicious drama to sizzling soaps and extra-special entertainment, here are the shows that made the biggest impact on RadioTimes.com over the past 12 months

2017 was another massive year for TV, with brilliant dramas, eye-opening documentaries and the best in TV entertainment.

Throughout the year, RadioTimes.com readers came to the site to talk about what was happening on the telly. Now it’s time to look back at which shows got the most views on RadioTimes.com.

Which shows did you REALLY want to know more about over the past 12 months? Here are the most talked about shows of 2017 on RadioTimes.com…

10. The X Factor

2017 wasn’t a banner year for The X Factor, thanks in no small part to a series of very confusing format changes. Nevertheless, whether because of the contestants or the confusion, viewers kept coming back to RadioTimes.com week after week to find out what was going on in Simon Cowell’s ITV show.

9. Victoria

Jenna Coleman’s diminutive monarch arrived with a bang in 2016, and certainly didn’t suffer a difficult second series when she returned to ITV this year. Daisy Goodwin’s tale of Victoria and Albert (Tom Hughes) continued to delight on Sunday nights on ITV, with the return of Rufus Sewell’s Lord M and a burgeoning romance between Lord Alfred and Mr Drummond keeping bums on sofas throughout the series.

8. I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

You can always count on Ant & Dec to deliver a buzzing show from Down Under and I’m A Celeb 2017 didn’t disappoint.

With Ant’s stint in rehab deftly dealt with in episode one, the pair went on to front a rather successful series. From Amir Khan’s screaming to #StrawberryGate and controversy over certain campmates’ treatment of third place runner-up Iain Lee, I’m A Celeb set tongues wagging for all the right reasons.

7. Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones fans can never wait for a new series so they were eager to talk about what might happen next long before season seven arrived.

When we finally returned to Westeros the floodgates opened, thanks to Daenerys and her dragons (and THAT wagon train scene), Jon’s, errr, ‘interesting’ family tree, the fall of The Wall and the Night King’s march toward the oh-so divided Seven Kingdoms.

6. Emmerdale

It’s been quite the 12 months in the dales, thanks in no small part to Rhona and Pierce’s shocking rape storyline, Ashley’s departure (a tour de force from the brilliant John Middleton) and the Emma Barton whodunnit that had viewers hooked throughout the autumn.

And of course, with Robert and Aaron’s never-ending will-they-won’t-they storyline, readers flocked to RadioTimes.com throughout the year in search of the latest Emmerdale news.

5. Sherlock

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Baker Street detective made a welcome return on New Year’s Day in a new three-episode series. Sherlock thrilled viewers with a major Holmes sibling reveal and broke their hearts by killing off one much-loved character.

But it was speculation about the show’s future that kept it top of the agenda for the rest of the year. Will Marvel men Cumberbatch and Freeman EVER return to our TV screens as the boys from 221b Baker Street?

Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss say only time will tell…

4. Coronation Street

Corrie’s 2017 got off to a poignant start when poor Michelle and Steve lost their baby, and the soap’s continued commitment to serious storylines saw it soar throughout the year.

The Bethany Platt sexual abuse and grooming ring storyline gained widespread praise from viewers and critics alike, and gave actress Lucy Fallon the opportunity to establish herself as one of the finest young talents on TV.

With a ‘Who pushed Ken Barlow?’ mystery and – of course – that overarching Pat Phelan murder/kidnap saga, Coronation Street had the nation talking. And with Carla Connor back on the cobbles just in time for Christmas, chances are the fans will have much much more to say…

3. EastEnders

It’s been a turbulent year for our friends down Walford way, thanks in no small part to numerous changes behind the scenes. But those changes kept the show at the heart of the TV conversation, with fans bristling at the idea that Mick could cheat on Linda with Whitney, and the Taylors becoming a controversial new addition to Albert Square.

Autumn brought with it the return of Wilmott Brown and his clan, as Max’s slow-burn revenge plot finally kicked up a notch and Jane Beale bid farewell to her friends and family. As Christmas rolls around – and promises to change the lives of the Branning clan forever – we have a funny feeling those friendly Walford folks won’t be disappearing from our radar any time soon.

2. Strictly Come Dancing

2017 was a BIG year for Strictly Come Dancing, with new head judge Shirley Ballas jumping on board to replace Len Goodman after a lot of speculation about who would fill his spot.

By the time the live shows returned around all eyes were on the ballroom, where a shock early exit, tabloid trauma for the celebrity dancers and rumoured romance between Mollie King and her professional partner AJ Pritchard kept the jewel in the Saturday night entertainment crown.

1. Doctor Who

In a year when Peter Capaldi announced his exit and Jodie Whittaker made her Who debut as Chris Chibnall’s first female Doctor, the BBC sci-fi series was (unsurprisingly) the talk of the internet.

