Corrie's Jennie McAlpine may be a hot favourite with the bookies but there's another contestant making waves online

Coronation Street’s Jennie McAlpine is currently the bookies’ favourite to take the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! crown in 2017 but RadioTimes.com readers suggest her jungle reign could be under threat.

More than 30% of those surveyed in a RadioTimes.com reader poll say they think YouTube star Jack Maynard has what it takes to become the first Jungle King since Carl “Foggy” Fogarty won the reality TV series in 2014.

Vlogger and YouTube star Jack is the younger brother of singer-songwriter Conor Maynard, and boasts quite the following online. He has 727,000 Instagram followers, 632,000 Twitter followers and 1.2 MILLION subscribers on YouTube. If he can turn those followers into I’m A Celeb voters he stands a very good chance indeed.

Especially if brother Conor, with his 1.96 million Twitter followers and 6.3 million YouTube subscribers, advocates a vote for his sibling.

McAlpine – who has become a UK household name thanks to her 16-year stint as Coronation Street’s Fiz – is readers’ second favourite for the win with 19.69% of the vote. Boxer Amir Khan is hot on her heels with 16.16%, while Hollyoaks’ Jamie Lomas is fourth favourite.

Made In Chelsea’s Georgia Toffolo is fifth, Boris Jonhson’s father Stanley Johnson is sixth, and former football player and manager Dennis Wise is seventh favourite for the crown.

Author and comedian Shappi Khorsandi, singer and former Saturdays member Vanessa White and Rebekah Vardy – wife of England footballer Jamie Vardy – round out the list.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here returns to ITV on Sunday 19th November at 9pm on ITV