British Soap Awards 2018: winners in full

Who won what - full story from soap's biggest night of the year

The British Soap Awards 2018: Live are being held at London’s Hackney Empire on Saturday 2 June, starting on ITV at 8pm. Phillip Schofield will be hosting.

Winners list will be updated as the results are revealed this evening, check back here for more.

Best British Soap

Coronation Street

Doctors

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

Best Actor

Connor McIntyre (Pat Phelan, Coronation Street)

Jack P Shepherd (David Platt, Coronation Street)

Michael Parr (Ross Barton, Emmerdale)

Ryan Hawley (Robert Sugden, Emmerdale)

Theo Graham (Hunter McQueen, Hollyoaks)

Best Actress

Catherine Tyldesley (Eva Price, Coronation Street)

Lucy Fallon (Bethany Platt, Coronation Street)

Lacey Turner (Stacey Fowler, EastEnders)

Emma Atkins (Charity Dingle, Emmerdale)

Anna Passey (Sienna Blake, Hollyoaks)

Greatest Moment

Richard Hillman drives his family into the canal (Coronation Street, 2003)

Vivien’s rape (Doctors, 2008)

‘You ain’t my mother’ (EastEnders, 2001)

Hotten bypass crash (Emmerdale, 2016)

Jade says goodbye to Alfie (Hollyoaks, 2016)

Villain of the Year

Connor McIntyre (Pat Phelan, Coronation Street)

Ryan Prescott (Liam Slade, Doctors)

Jake Wood (Max Branning, EastEnders)

Gillian Kearney (Emma Barton, Emmerdale)

David Easter (Mac Nightingale, Hollyoaks)

Best Male Dramatic Performance

Connor McIntyre (Pat Phelan, Coronation Street)

Chris Walker (Rob Hollins, Doctors)

Jake Wood (Max Branning, EastEnders)

Jeff Hordley (Cain Dingle, Emmerdale)

Ross Adams (Scott Drinkwell, Hollyoaks)

Best Female Dramatic Performance

Lucy Fallon (Bethany Platt, Coronation Street)

Laura Rollins (Ayesha Lee, Doctors)

Lacey Turner (Stacey Fowler, EastEnders)

Natalie J Robb (Moira Dingle, Emmerdale)

Nadine Mulkerrin (Cleo McQueen, Hollyoaks)

Best Storyline

Phelan’s reign of terror (Coronation Street)

‘Consequences’ – Rob Hollins’s PTSD (Doctors)

Karma for Max (EastEnders)

Who Killed Emma? (Emmerdale)

Lily’s self-harm (Hollyoaks)

Best Newcomer

Nicola Thorp (Nicola Rubinstein, Coronation Street)

Reis Bruce (Austin Lonsdale, Doctors)

Lorraine Stanley (Karen Taylor, EastEnders)

Andrew Scarborough (Graham Foster, Emmerdale)

Lauren McQueen (Lily McQueen, Hollyoaks)

Best Young Actor

Matilda Freeman (Summer Spellman, Coronation Street)

Maisie Smith (Tiffany Butcher, EastEnders)

Isobel Steele (Liv Flaherty, Emmerdale)

Ela-May Dermican (Leah Barnes, Hollyoaks)

Best On-Screen Partnership

Bhavna Limbachia and Faye Brookes (Rana Nazir and Kate Connor, Coronation Street)

Matthew Chambers and Elisabeth Dermot Walsh (Dr Daniel Granger and Dr Zara Carmichael, Doctors)

Lacey Turner and Jake Wood (Stacey Fowler and Max Branning, EastEnders)

Ned Porteous and Andrew Scarborough (Joe Tate and Graham Foster, Emmerdale)

Malique Thompson-Dwyer and Theo Graham (Prince McQueen and Hunter McQueen, Hollyoaks)

Best Single Episode

Eva and Aidan’s wedding debacle (Coronation Street)

‘Stop All The Clocks’ (Doctors)

Max’s last stand (EastEnders)

Cain and Faith flashback (Emmerdale)

Three Mothers, Three Daughters (Hollyoaks)

Best Comedy Performance

Louiza Patikas (Moira Pollock, Coronation Street)

Ian Midlane (Al Haskey, Doctors)

Nitin Ganatra (Masood Ahmed, EastEnders)

Sally Dexter (Faith Dingle, Emmerdale)

Nicole Barber-Lane (Myra McQueen, Hollyoaks)

Scene of the Year

