It's been an emotional week on Coronation Street, with Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) bravely opening up about the months of torment he's faced at the hands of husband Theo Silverton (James Cartwright).

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At the start of the week, a badly beaten Todd collapsed on Sarah Platt's (Tina O'Brien) doorstep after a horrific altercation with his abuser. She'd believed that they'd moved to Northern Ireland together, unaware that he'd actually spent the night being held captive in his bedroom.

When Todd made to escape, Theo backed him into a corner and launched a vile attack. Sarah urged Todd to seek medical attention, though he wanted to go to the police instead.

Theo tried to make out as if he was the victim, though Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers) could see through his lies and held him in custody overnight.

In today's episode, Sarah knew that she needed to retrieve Theo's tablet to try and prove that he manipulated hidden camera footage that Todd had collated. After rummaging through the bags in the back of his van, she discovered the device - but got more than she bargained for.

Sarah Platt (Tina O'Brien) was caught breaking into Theo Silverton's (James Cartwright) van. ITV

An enraged Theo approached from behind, telling her that he'd got to the police and report her for breaking into his vehicle. She raced away, terrified of the consequences, and told boyfriend Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) what had happened.

He couldn't believe that she would risk jeopardising the case, and explained that the police were unable to find the tablet during their own search.

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Guilt-ridden, Sarah told Todd that she'd probably made things a lot worse. Todd explained that he'd already resigned to the conclusion that Theo would probably get away with his crimes.

Meanwhile, across the cobbles, Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) demanded an audience with son Carl (Jonathan Howard), who had offered some crucial information to Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) about her father Billy's death in exchange for cash.

As viewers know, Billy died in a burning vehicle, with Theo choosing to let him perish. Carl has been privy to this for quite some time, but has chosen not to say anything.

Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) was disgusted that Carl (Jonathan Howard) would hold back information about Billy's death. ITV

Debbie was disgusted that Carl wouldn't divulge who killed Billy, and ordered him out of the house. This wasn't going to stop him, and he headed over to the corner shop to speak to Summer again.

He said that if they wanted to see Theo sent down for good, it would cost her £10k.

Will Summer agree to Carl's deal?

Throughout the storyline the Coronation Street research team have worked alongside LGBT anti-abuse charity Galop.

You can contact Galop’s National LGBT+ Abuse and Violence Helpline by calling 0800 999 5428, emailing help@galop.org.uk, or starting a webchat on www.galop.org.uk.

Coronation Street airs weeknights at 8:30pm and from 7am on ITVX.

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