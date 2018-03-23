Why is there no Coronation Street tonight?

Football means no trip to Weatherfield this Friday, and more schedule changes next week

There’s no episodes of Coronation Street airing tonight, Friday 23 March, due to ITV’s live coverage of England’s friendly football match against the Netherlands kicking off (pun intended) at 7.30pm.

Advertisement

We’ve already had an extra edition of Corrie last night, Thursday 22 March, but there’s still a shortfall so get ready for more changes to the regular scheduling pattern next week.

We’re back in Weatherfield as usual on Monday 26 March for two helpings at 7.30pm and 8.30pm, then it’s business as normal all week with double bills at the same time on Wednesday 28 March and Friday 30 March – in addition to that there will be a single episode showing on Thursday 29 March at 8.30pm. And then we’re back on track.

Next week is set to be a dramatic one on the cobbles as David Platt plans to leave Weatherfield to escape his rapist Josh Clayton, and Pat Phelan’s killings are finally exposed when two bodies are found buried in the concrete at the building site.

As Eileen learns the horrifying truth about her husband while they’re away on holiday and confronts him over his crimes, will Pat claim another victim?

Click the links below to watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s Coronation Street and our exclusive review show A Week in Weatherfield.

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.