EastEnders: Honey discovers Billy slept with Tina

Billy's also in trouble at work as Pam returns - to sack him!

It’s one disaster after another for Billy Mitchell in EastEnders next week as his marriage is rocked when Honey learns he cheated on her with Tina Carter, and his career is wrecked when Pam Coker sacks him from the undertakers’.

Thanks to a mix-up at the laundrette by Karen Taylor, some saucy underwear is found among Honey’s washing. Mrs Mitchell is mortified and insists the skimpy item is nothing to do with her, but how did it get there in the first place? Has her husband been unfaithful?

Meanwhile Billy nervously awaits an inspection visit from boss Les Coker at the undertakes’. Pam predictably shows up in her husband’s place (will Les ever return to Walford?!) and is not happy with her employee after receiving some shocking news – so shocking in fact she sacks Billy on the spot and appoints Jay Brown as temporary manager.

When Billy is knocked back from finding another job next Tuesday thanks to the Cokers badmouthing him around the east end funeral parlour circuit, Tina comforts the mortified Mitchell and urges him to own up to Honey he’s lost his job.

Suspicious Honey sees the pair looking cosy and as Billy goes to tell her about getting the sack, a series of events leads to the truth about his one-night stand with Tina being exposed.

Devastated at the betrayal, and at Billy’s unceremonious sacking, Honey reels as her husband begs forgiveness and insists sleeping with Tina was a stupid mistake and meant nothing.

Feeling humiliated and let down by her other half, will Honey give him another chance? Or will further secrets wreck their relationship? And what will happen when Honey angrily confronts Tina?

A Week in Walford

