Vanessa Kirby drops a MASSIVE hint that Helena Bonham Carter will be replacing her in The Crown series 3

The role of Princess Margaret is currently up for grabs

The Crown star Vanessa Kirby has added fuel to the fire of speculation that Helena Bonham Carter will be replacing her in The Crown series 3 with a suggestive Instagram post.

Earlier this month, London’s Evening Standard reported that the British actress was “all but confirmed” to take over the role of Princess Margaret from Kirby in the Netflix drama. Now, Kirby has shared a picture on Instagram of her with Bonham Carter with the caption: “Honoured. @thecrownnetflix”.

Check it out below.

Honoured @thecrownnetflix A post shared by Vanessa Kirby (@vanessa__kirby) on Jan 13, 2018 at 1:44am PST

Surely this can only mean one thing: that Bonham Carter will indeed be joining Olivia Colman – who has already been confirmed as Claire Foy’s replacement in the role of Queen Elizabeth II – in the third series of the royal drama as it moves into the 1970s.

We are still none the wiser as to who will be taking over the role of Prince Philip, though Radio Times viewers are rather keen to see former Doctor Who star David Tennant try his hand as the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Crown series 2 is streaming on Netflix now.