Black Friday TV deals: Sony, Panasonic, Samsung, Toshiba, Sony

Latest Black Friday discounts on televisions – is now's the time to change if you're thinking of upgrading?

Black Friday deals are continuing over the weekend to Cyber Monday. You love TV, we love TV… but is now the time to get a new TV?

Well, if you are thinking of treating yourself to a new tube before Christmas, the Black Friday weekend is probably a pretty good time to do it.

The huge day of retail discounts has become famous for its technology deals, and every year both Black Friday and Cyber Monday have featured a huge range of discounted TVs front and centre of retailer’s offerings. 2017 will be no exception.

The latest Black Friday deals from individual retailers are here:

John Lewis Black Friday TV deals

AO.com discounts on televisions for Black Friday

Currys/PC World Black Friday TV discounts

Latest Black Friday TV Deals:

LG 70UJ675V 70″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV – was £1,799.00, NOW £1,199.00 (save £600.00)

Panasonic 65EZ952B 65″ OLED HDR 4K Smart TV, was £2699, NOW £1900 save £799 (saving applied to price)

Toshiba 65U6763DB 65-Inch Ultra HD LED Smart TV – was £1,199.99, NOW £799.00 (save £400.99)

Sony Bravia KD49XE8004 49 inch TV – was £1,100.00, NOW £631.60 (save £468.40)

Samsung UE49MU7070T Smart 4K Ultra HD LED TV – was £1,190.00, NOW £756.00 (save £434.00)

LG OLED55B7V 55″ Smart 4K Ultra HD OLED TV – was £2,999.00, NOW £1,499.00 (save £1,500.00)

Get £300 off this Samsung 49″ UE49MU6120 49″ Smart TV – now £449 at Currys/PC World

Get up to £170 off a brand new LG and Hisense 4K TV on Amazon now

There’s £40 off the Hitachi 43HB6J02U 43 Inch Full HD TV / DVD Combi at Argos– now just £289

Other TV Deals

Currys PC World are currently listing more than 30 TV deals which all have free next day delivery

John Lewis have all their Black Friday TV deals live – discounts and free soundbars on some TVs

See our full rundown of all John Lewis Black Friday deals

Very have the Samsung UE49MU6220KXXU 49 inch, 4K Ultra HD Certified, HDR, Smart, Curved TV at £499 (reduced by £130)

AO are offering a range of TV deals as part of its Black Friday fortnight offering. Check them out here

Argos are sure to be releasing TV deals soon