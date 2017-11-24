John Lewis Black Friday 2017 – best deals on TVs, laptops, tablets and tech

Everything you need to know ahead of the department store's discount extravaganza

John Lewis will be joining the Black Friday discounts bonanza this year with cheap deals across their range.

Their offers include big savings on TVs, computer and other gadgets and will be going live between now and midnight on Thursday night/Friday morning. Take a look below for the full details and links to where you can buy them…

Google Home, smart watches and gadgets

Smart home controllers, fitness watches, drones, and even some Star Wars gadgets, with savings up to £260…

Google Home Smart Speaker – Was £129 NOW £79 (save £50)

Google Home Mini – Was £49 NOW £34 (save £15)

Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Smartwatch – Was £349.95 NOW £246.99 (save £102.96)

Fitbit Alta – Was £99.99 NOW £69.99 (save £30)

Nest Thermostat – Was £219 NOW £199 (save £20)

LittleBits Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit – Was £99.95 NOW £79.95 (save £20)

DJI Mavic Pro Drone with Fly More Combo Kit + SD card – Was £1359.95 NOW £1099 (save £260.95)

Sphero Star Wars R2-D2 App-Enabled Droid – Was £179.95 NOW £129.95 (save £50)

Televisions and audio equipment

Sony MDR1000s noise cancelling wireless headphones – Was £299.99 NOW £249.00 (save over £50)

UE Boom 2 Speaker – Was £129.99 NOW £84.95 (save £45)

Naim QB Audio – Was £649.95 NOW £499.95 (save £150)

Panasonic 55EZ952B OLED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, 55″ – Was £1999 NOW £1849 (save £150)

Sony Bravia KD43XE8005 LED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart Android TV, 43″ – Was £629 NOW £549 (save £80)

Sony HT-RT5 Home Cinema System – Was £409 NOW £299 (save £110)

Computers and laptops

Save up to £350 with these deals…

Lenovo IdeaPad 110s 11.6’’ Celeron 2GB 32GB with Office 365 Laptop – Was £199 NOW £129 (save £70)

HP Pavillion Gamer 17’’ Core i7 8GB ITB Laptop – Was £1099.95 NOW £749 (save £350)

Samsung Tab A 10 Tablet – Was £229 NOW £179 (save £50)

How does this fit in with their “never knowingly undersold” commitment?

John Lewis says: “Our price promise in action means that even during our Black Friday event we’ll be checking and responding to competitors’ promotions and prices, so it’s worth taking a look online from time to time to see what’s new in our Black Friday offers.”

They also conform that if you see the offer on their website, they will honour it in their stores too.

We’ll update this page when we get more information on great deals on TVs, home electricals and technology.