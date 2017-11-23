Accessibility Links

Tiffany Butcher returns to EastEnders

Actress Maisie Smith will be back on the BBC1 soap in 2018

EastEnders - Tiffany Butcher

Maisie Smith will reprise the role of Tiffany Butcher when the character returns to EastEnders in the new year.

Smith first joined the BBC1 soap back in 2008 when she was six-years-old to play Bianca and Ricky’s cheeky daughter.

Now it seems that Tiffany will be channelling her loudmouth mum when she rocks up in a Bianca-esque Puffa jacket and starts causing chaos after landing on Whitney’s doorstep.

EastEnders - Tiffany Butcher

Tiffany was last see in Walford back in 2016 when she made a surprise return with her brother Morgan for Whitney and Lee’s wedding.

Prior to this, she had been living with Bianca, who’d headed for a new life in Milton Keynes with cabbie Terry.

Tiffany (Maisie Smith) during her original years on EastEnders
Tiffany (Maisie Smith) during her original years on EastEnders

Speaking about her comeback, Smith said tonight: “It’s great to be back on the set of EastEnders.

“It’s been lovely to see some old faces and meet new ones too. I can’t wait to show everyone how much Tiffany has changed.”

