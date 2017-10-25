Accessibility Links

Cate Blanchett: “We all like looking sexy but it doesn’t mean we want to f*** you”

The actress delivered an empowering speech at the InStyle Awards

Cate Blanchett at the InStyle Awards (Getty, EH)

Cate Blanchett was met with cheers and applause at the InStyle Awards on Tuesday night when she gave a speech explaining that women wearing sexy clothes is not an invitation for sex.

Advertisement

“It’s about women who feel free to wear what they want, when they want and how they want to wear it,” said the Thor: Ragnarok star on receiving the Style Icon award.

“We all like looking sexy but it doesn’t mean we want to f*** you.”

After woops from the crowd, Blanchett continued: “No one says to Steve Bannon [Donald Trump’s former chief strategist], ‘You look like a bag of trash, do you want me to throw you out?’

“But the comments that get sent about what women wear on the red carpet, I mean, if you trawl through those trolls on the internet – just don’t.”

Blanchett’s speech comes after DKNY founder Donna Karan sparked criticism for defending the disgraced media mogul Harvey Weinstein and suggesting that women are ‘asking for it’ if they dress seductively.

“You look at everything all over the world today, and how women are dressing and what they are asking by just presenting themselves the way they do,” Karan said to the Daily Mail. “What are they asking for? Trouble.”

Karan has since apologised for her remarks.

Blanchett had previously condemned Weinstein in a statement, reading: “Any man in a position of power or authority who thinks it’s his prerogative to threaten, intimidate or sexually assault any woman he encounters or works alongside needs to be called to account.

Advertisement

“It is never easy for a woman to come forward in such situations and I wholeheartedly support those who have.”

Ellie Harrison

Writer/researcher, RadioTimes.com

