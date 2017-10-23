Accessibility Links

Who plays Lucas Sinclair in Stranger Things 2?

Caleb McLaughlin is back to battle the Upside Down in the hit Netflix series

Stranger Things 2 character guide: Who is Lucas Sinclair?

Lucas is best friends with Dustin, Mike and Will, and he played a major role in finding Will after his disappearance in season one.

Who plays Lucas in Stranger Things?

16-year-old Caleb McLaughlin is the oldest of the core Stranger Things kids, but aside from a couple of small roles on Blue Bloods and Law & Order: SVU, his pre-Stranger Things CV is pretty clean.

Like his co-star Gaten Matarazzo, he began his acting career on Broadway, starring as Simba in The Lion King musical in 2012.

What happened to Lucas at the end of Stranger Things season 1?

We last saw Lucas enjoying a friendly game of Dungeons & Dragons with his pals, assuming all normality had been restored. However, the season ended with Will popping off to the bathroom to cough up Upside Down slugs, so perhaps all is not as it seems…

