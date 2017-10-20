Accessibility Links

Mark Gatiss and his League of Gentlemen have finished filming

We’ll be reunited with the quirky residents of Royston Vasey very soon

league of gentlemen getty

The League of Gentlemen specials have finished filming, meaning we’ll be reunited with Mark Gatiss, Reece Shearsmith, Steve Pemberton and Jeremy Dyson very soon.

To celebrate the cult sitcom’s 20th anniversary, BBC2 is bringing back The League of Gentlemen this Christmas with three new episodes taking us back to Royston Vasey.

Gatiss, Shearsmith and cinematographer Mattias Nyberg shared posts on social media to mark the end of filming.

The pitch-black comedy finished on BBC2 in 2002 and was followed by a film in 2005, The League of Gentlemen’s Apocalypse.

You can next catch Gatiss in BBC1’s new historical drama Gunpowder, alongside Kit Harington, in which he plays Robert Cecil – a ruthless spymaster for King James I.

The League of Gentlemen returns to BBC2 this Christmas.

