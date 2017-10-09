Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Who plays Liam Sutcliffe in ITV’s Liar? Meet Richie Campbell

Who plays Liam Sutcliffe in ITV’s Liar? Meet Richie Campbell

Everything you need to know about the former Top Boy and Waterloo Road star

liam sutcliffe liar

Liam Sutcliffe in ITV’s Liar is played by Richie Campbell.

Advertisement

Liam is Katy’s husband. He’s patient, kind and loving and is a devoted father to their two little boys. But Katy’s acting differently recently, and he’s starting to get suspicious.

Where have I seen him before? Richie Campbell was Nightingale in The Frankenstein Chronicles. He played Ndale Kayuni in long running hit BBC drama Waterloo Road, and also had roles in ITV’s The Bill, The Silence, and acclaimed Channel 4 drama Top Boy. He is perhaps best known to many for his comedic performance as local bully “Tyrone” in British film Anuvahood.

Meet the full cast of Liar here

When is Liar on TV?

Liar is on ITV on Monday nights at 9pm

Advertisement

Pre-order Liar on Blu-ray and DVD now

Latest news

14184482-high_res-eastenders-october-december-2017

EastEnders: Michelle gets violent with stalker Tom!

19_10_EMM_DAZ_AMELIA_1ST_EP_01

Emmerdale: who is Daz’s mystery woman? And why is Amelia in danger?

You might like

14184482-high_res-eastenders-october-december-2017

EastEnders: Michelle gets violent with stalker Tom!

19_10_EMM_DAZ_AMELIA_1ST_EP_01

Emmerdale: who is Daz’s mystery woman? And why is Amelia in danger?

ndoewfew

12 things we need to talk about in the Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer

tom-baker-doctor-who

BBC regenerates ‘lost’ Tom Baker Doctor Who story Shada

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more