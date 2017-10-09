Who plays Liam Sutcliffe in ITV’s Liar? Meet Richie Campbell
Everything you need to know about the former Top Boy and Waterloo Road star
Liam Sutcliffe in ITV’s Liar is played by Richie Campbell.
Liam is Katy’s husband. He’s patient, kind and loving and is a devoted father to their two little boys. But Katy’s acting differently recently, and he’s starting to get suspicious.
Where have I seen him before? Richie Campbell was Nightingale in The Frankenstein Chronicles. He played Ndale Kayuni in long running hit BBC drama Waterloo Road, and also had roles in ITV’s The Bill, The Silence, and acclaimed Channel 4 drama Top Boy. He is perhaps best known to many for his comedic performance as local bully “Tyrone” in British film Anuvahood.
Meet the full cast of Liar here
When is Liar on TV?
Liar is on ITV on Monday nights at 9pm