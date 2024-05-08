This in itself is a remake of the original Pokémon Red Game Boy game from 1996 that went on to become a global phenomenon alongside Pokémon Blue/Green.

If you're into ROM hacks and love Pokémon, this isn't one you'll want to miss. But why not take things one step further, and cheat the hack? We've already got a cheat page for Pokémon FireRed - so, naturally, we had to make one for Pokémon Gaia too.

With that in mind, here's everything you need to know about Pokémon Gaia, as well as the full list of codes and what the cheats do.

More like this

What is Pokémon Gaia?

Pokémon Gaia is a revamped version of 2004's Pokémon FireRed for the GBA. It takes place in the Orbtus region with new Pokémon, moves, an updated battle system, a revamped map, as well as lots of other additions and changes.

The official synopsis from creator Spherical Ice can be read below:

"The storied Orbtus region was once populated by a prosperous civilisation. They created several monuments to their gods and guardians.

"Their untimely demise was brought about by a series of disastrous earthquakes; all that remains of their society are their temples, idols and story, as relics of the past.

"In the present day, local archaeologist and Pokémon professor, Professor Redwood, has noticed an increase in the region's seismic activity.

"Propelled by a growing concern for Orbtus' safety, he seeks the assistance of new Pokémon Trainers with a flair for adventure in the rural Celanto Town, a seaside town near the mysterious totem poles, and your home!

"Will you, along with the help of the professor and your rival, be able to prevent the earth from consuming the region once more?"

How to use cheats in Pokémon Gaia

As you'll be using an emulator, inputting cheats will be slightly different when compared to an official game on a Nintendo console. The good news is it's slightly easier.

This is because an emulator (whether on your PC or another device) will usually have a "Cheats" section with a text window. Find this and input whichever cheat you want to use.

Now, let's take a look at the codes themselves.

Full list of Pokémon Gaia cheat codes

There are various types of cheats in Pokémon Gaia, so to make this page easy to navigate, we'll separate them into different categories. Let's start with the Mega Stones!

Mega Stones

Master Code - 000014D1 000A

10044EC8 0007

82025840 0161 - Galladite

82025840 0167 - Diancite

82025840 010F - Beedrillite

82025840 0110 - Pidgeotite

82025840 00F8 - Gardevoirite

82025840 0117 - Swarmpertite

82025840 0118 - Sablenite

82025840 0119 - Sharpedonite

82025840 011A - Cameruptite

82025840 015D - Latiasite

82025840 015F - Latiosite

82025840 00EB - Gengarite

82025840 00EC - Kangaskhite

82025840 00ED - Pinsirite

82025840 00EE - Gyaradosite

82025840 00EF - Aerodactice

82025840 0160 - Lopunnite

82025840 00F9 - Mawilite

82025840 00FA - Aggronite

82025840 0120 - Glalitite

82025840 0100 - Medichamite

82025840 0101 - Banettite

82025840 0111 - SlowBronite

82025840 0109 - Mega Ring

82025840 00E6 - Venusaurite

82025840 00E7 - Charizite X

82025840 00E8 - Charizite Y

82025840 00E9 - Blastoisite

82025840 00EA - Alakazite

82025840 00F0 - Mewtwonite X

82025840 00F1 - Mewtwonite Y

82025840 00F2 - Ampharosite

82025840 00F3 - Scizorite

82025840 00F4 - Heracronite

82025840 00F5 - Houndoomite

82025840 00F6 - Tyranitarite

82025840 00F7 - Blazikenite

82025840 0102 - Absolite

82025840 0103 - Garchompite

82025840 010A - Lucarionite

82025840 010B - Abomasite

82025840 0116 - Steelixite

82025840 011B - Altarianite

82025840 0163 - Audinite

82025840 0164 - Sceptilite

82025840 015B - Salamencite

82025840 015C - Metagrossite

TM Cheats

After you've entered the cheat, the item will appear at the top of the list at the Poké Mart.

82003884 014C - TM44 ( Rest )

) 82003884 014D - TM45 ( Attract )

) 82003884 014E - TM46 ( Thief )

) 82003884 014F - TM47 ( Steel Wing )

) 82003884 0150 - TM48 ( Skill Swap )

) 82003884 0121 - TM01 ( Magic Shine )

) 82003884 0122 - TM02 ( Dragon Claw )

) 82003884 012C - TM12 ( Taunt )

) 82003884 012D - TM13 ( Ice Beam )

) 82003884 012E - TM14 ( Blizzard )

) 82003884 0123 - TM03 ( Water Pulse )

) 82003884 0124 - TM04 ( Calm Mind )

) 82003884 0125 - TM05 ( Roar )

) 82003884 0126 - TM06 ( Toxic )

) 82003884 0127 - TM07 ( Hail )

) 82003884 013C - TM28 ( Dig )

) 82003884 013D - TM29 ( Psychic )

) 82003884 013E - TM30 ( Shadow Ball )

) 82003884 0128 - TM08 ( Bulk Up )

) 82003884 0129 - TM09 ( Bullet Seed )

) 82003884 0157 - HM05 ( Flash )

) 82003884 0158 - HM06 ( Rock Smash )

) 82003884 0159 - HM07 ( Waterfall )

) 82003884 015A - HM08 ( Dive )

) 82003884 012A - TM10 ( Hidden Power )

) 82003884 012B - TM11 ( Sunny Day )

) 82003884 012F - TM15 ( Hyper Beam )

) 82003884 0130 - TM16 ( Light Screen )

) 82003884 0131 - TM17 ( Protect )

) 82003884 0132 - TM18 ( Rain Dance )

) 82003884 0133 - TM19 ( Giga Drain )

) 82003884 0134 - TM20 ( Safeguard )

) 82003884 0135 - TM21 ( Frustration )

) 82003884 0136 - TM22 ( Solar Beam )

) 82003884 0137 - TM23 ( Iron Tail )

) 82003884 0138 - TM24 ( Thunderbolt )

) 82003884 0139 - TM25 ( Thunder )

) 82003884 013A - TM26 ( Earthquake )

) 82003884 013B - TM27 ( Return )

) 82003884 013F - TM31 ( Brick Break )

) 82003884 0140 - TM32 ( Double Team )

) 82003884 0141 - TM33 ( Reflect )

) 82003884 0142 - TM34 ( Shock Wave )

) 82003884 0143 - TM35 ( Flamethrower )

) 82003884 0144 - TM36 ( Sludge Bomb )

) 82003884 0145 - TM37 ( Sandstorm )

) 82003884 0146 - TM38 ( Fire Blast )

) 82003884 0147 - TM39 ( Rock Tomb )

) 82003884 0148 - TM40 ( Aerial Ace )

) 82003884 0149 - TM41 ( Torment )

) 82003884 014A - TM42 ( Facade )

) 82003884 014B - TM43 ( Secret Power )

) 82003884 0151 - TM49 ( Snatch )

) 82003884 0152 - TM50 ( Overheat )

) 82003884 0153 - HM01 ( Cut )

) 82003884 0154 - HM02 ( Fly )

) 82003884 0155 - HM03 ( Surf )

) 82003884 0156 - HM04 (Strength)

Miscellaneous cheats

509197D3 542975F4 78DA95DF 44018CB4 - Walk Through Walls

06AB3172BE88C550 - Rare Candies

D41DD0CA 33A629E5 8E883EFF 92E9660D - No Random Battles

38A014382724 - 1st Pokemon-Maximum Stats

A019AC6DB640 - 2nd Pokemon-Maximum Stats

25345D549618 - 3rd Pokemon-Maximum Stats

AD6DCD41177E - 4th Pokemon-Maximum Stats

BCDD240C0612 - 5th Pokemon-Maximum Stats

3CE494190776 - 6th Pokemon-Maximum Stats

Items

Enter the code 82025840 XXXX, then replace the XXXX with whichever four digits proceed your desired item.

000D - Potion

000E - Antidote

0001 - Master Ball

0002 - Ultra Ball

0003 - Great Ball

0004 - Poké Ball

0005 - Safari Ball

0006 - Net Ball

0007 - Dive Ball

0008 - Nest Ball

0009 - Repeat Ball

015E - Poké Flute

0162 - {Old Amber}

0165 - {Helix Fossil}

0166 - {Dome Fossil}

000A - Timer Ball

000B - Luxury Ball

000C - Premier Ball

000F - Burn Heal

0010 - Ice Heal

0011 - Awakening

0012 - Parlyz Heal

0013 - Full Restore

0014 - Max Potion

0015 - Hyper Potion

0016 - Super Potion

0017 - Full Heal

0018 - Revive

0019 - Max Revive

001A - Fresh Water

001B - Soda Pop

001C - Lemonade

001D - MooMoo Milk

001E - Energy Powder

001F - Energy Root

0020 - Heal Powder

0021 - Revival Herb

0022 - Ether

0023 - Max Ether

0024 - Elixer

0025 - Max Elixer

0026 - Lava Cookie

0027 - Blue Flute

0028 - Yellow Flute

0029 - Red Flute

002A - Black Flute

002B - White Flute

002C - Berry Juice

002D - Sacred Ash

002E - Shoal Salt

002F - Shoal Shell

0030 - Red Shard

004A - Dire Hit

004B - X Attack

004C - X Defend

0031 - Blue Shard

0032 - Yellow Shard

0033 - Green Shard

0034 - Casteliacone

0035 - Relic Copper

0036 - Relic Silver

0037 - Relic Gold

0038 - Relic Vase

0039 - Relic Band

003A - Relic Statue

003B - Relic Crown

003F - HP Up

0040 - Protein

0041 - Iron

0042 - Carbos

0043 - Calcium

0044 - Rare Candy

0045 - PP Up

0046 - Zinc

0047 - PP Max

0049 - Guard Spec

004D - X Speed

004E - X Accuracy

004F - X Special

0050 - Poke Doll

0051 - Fluffy Tail

0053 - Super Repel

0054 - Max Repel

0055 - Escape Rope

0056 - Repel

0057 - Heal Ball

0058 - Dusk Ball

0059 - Cherish Ball

0073 - Black Sludge

0079 - Orange Mail

007A - Harbor Mail

007B - Glitter Mail

007C - Mech Mail

007D - Wood Mail

007E - Wave Mail

005A - Park Ball

005D - Sun Stone

005E - Moon Stone

005F - Fire Stone

0060 - Thunder Stone

0061 - Water Stone

0062 - Leaf Stone

0063 - Regal Stone

0064 - Shiny Stone

0065 - Dusk Stone

0066 - Baie Robuste

0067 - Tiny Mushroom

0068 - Big Mushroom

0069 - Rare Bone

006A - Pearl

006B - Big Pearl

006C - Stardust

006D - Star Piece

006E - Nugget

006F - Heart Scale

0070 - Life Orb

0071 - Toxic Orb

0072 - Flame Orb

007F - Bead Mail

0080 - Shadow Mail

0081 - Tropic Mail

0082 - Dream Mail

0083 - Fab Mail

0084 - Retro Mail

0085 - Cheri Berry

00A6 - Durin Berry

00A7 - Belue Berry

00A8 - Liechi Berry

00A9 - Ganlon Berry

0086 - Chesto Berry

0087 - Pecha Berry

0088 - Rawst Berry

0089 - Aspear Berry

008A - Leppa Berry

008B - Oran Berry

008C - Persim Berry

008D - Lum Berry

008E - Sitrus Berry

008F - Figy Berry

0090 - Wiki Berry

0091 - Mago Berry

0092 - Aguav Berry

0093 - Iapapa Berry

0094 - Razz Berry

0095 - Bluk Berry

0096 - Nanab Berry

0097 - Wepear Berry

0098 - Pinap Berry

0099 - Pomeg Berry

009A - Kelpsy Berry

009B - Qualot Berry

009C - Hondew Berry

009D - Grepa Berry

009E - Tamato Berry

009F - Cornn Berry

00A0 - Magost Berry

00A1 - Rabuta Berry

00A2 - Nomel Berry

00A3 - Spelon Berry

00A4 - Pamtre Berry

00A5 - Watmel Berry

00AA - Salac Berry

00AB - Petaya Berry

00AC - Apicot Berry

00AD - Lansat Berry

00AE - Starf Berry

00AF - Enigma Berry

00B0 - Choice Band

00B1 - Choice Specs

00B2 - Choice Scarf

00B3 - Bright Powder

00B4 - White Herb

00B5 - Macho Brace

00B6 - Exp Share

00B7 - Quick Claw

00B8 - Soothe Bell

00B9 - Mental Herb

00BA - Choice Band

00BB - King’s Rock

00BC - Silver Powder

00BD - Amulet Coin

00BE - Cleanse Tag

00BF - Soul Dew

00C0 - Deep Sea Tooth

00C1 - Deep Sea Scale

00C2 - Smoke Ball

00C3 - Everstone

00C4 - Focus Band

00C5 or 00BA - Lucky Egg

00C6 - Scope Lens

00C7 - Metal Coat

00C8 - Leftovers

00C9 - Dragon Scale

00CA - Light Ball

00CB - Soft Sand

00CC - Hard Stone

00CD - Miracle Seed

00CE - Black Glasses

00E5 - Pink Bow

00FB - Red Scarf

00FC - Blue Scarf

00FD - Pink Scarf

00FE - Green Scarf

00FF - Yellow Scarf

0104 - Coin Case

0105 - ItemFinder

00CF - Black Belt

00D0 - Magnet

00D1 - Mystic Water

00D2 - Sharp Beak

00D3 - Poison Barb

00D4 - Nevermelt Ice

00D5 - Spell Tag

00D6 - Twisted Spoon

00D7 - Charcoal

00D8 - Dragon Fang

00D9 - Silk Scarf

00DA - Up-Grade

00DB - Shell Bell

00DC - Sea Incense

00DD - Lax Incense

00DE - Lucky Punch

00DF - Metal Powder

00E0 - Thick Club

00E1 - Stick

00E2 - Assault Vest

00E3 - Ability Pill

00E4 - Polkadot Bow

0106 - Old Rod

0107 - Good Rod

0108 - Super Rod

0109 - Mega Ring

010C - Care Package

010D - Dusty Tome

010E - Redwood Card

0112 - Letter

0113 - Camera

016B - {Voice Checker}

016C - {TM Case}

016D - {Berry Pouch}

016E - Ragged Map

016F - Gas Mask

0114 - Broken Tool

0115 - Secret Potion

011C - Purple Key

011D - Storage Key

011E - Root Fossil

011F - Claw Fossil

0168 - {Bicycle}

0169 - {Town Map}

016A - {Battle Searcher}

Moves

Enter the code 82024022 XXXX, then replace the XXXX with whichever four digits proceed your desired move.

018B - Force Palm

0163 - Roost

016B - Frost breath

0164 - Inferno

01BB - Magnet bomb

0165 - Volt switch

0177 - Psycho shift

0166 - Wake-up slap

016F - Accupressure

019A - Vacuum Wave

0167 - Hammer arm

0168 - Gyro ball

01A6 - Thunder Fang

0169 - Bulldoze

016A - Brine

018D - Rock Polish

016C - Feint

016D - Dragon tail

016E - Work up

0170 - Wild charge

0171 - Y ou-turn

0187 - Power-up punch

0172 - Close combat

0173 - Drill run

0174 - Dual chop

01C1 - Doll eyes

0191 - Aqua Tail

0192 - Seed Bomb

01C2 - Bug bite

01C3 - Charge beam

01C4 - Wood hammer

01C5 - Aqua jet

01C6 - Toxic spikes

0175 - Horn leech

0176 - Sacred sword

0178 - Razor shell

0179 - Leaf tornado

01B1 - Sucker punch

01B7 - Rock wrecker

01B8 - Cross Poison

017A - Hurricane

017B - Phantom force

017C - Petal storm

017D - Charming cry

017E - Draining kiss

017F - Play rough

0180 - Fairy wind

0181 - Moonblast

0182 - Boomburst

0183 - Electroweb

0184 - Worry seed

0185 - Magic shine

0186 - Infestation

0188 - Heal Pulse

0189 - Hex

018A - Flare Blitz

018C - Aura Sphere

018E - Poison Jab

018F - Dark Pulse

0190 - Night Slash

0193 - Air Slash

0194 - X-Scissor

0195 - Bug Buzz

0196 - Dragon Pulse

01B2 - Draco meteor

01B3 - Discharge

01B4 - Lava plume

01B5 - Leaf storm

01B6 - Power whip

0197 - Dragon Rush

0198 - Power Gem

0199 - Drain Punch

019B - Focus Blast

019C - Energy Ball

019D - Brave Bird

019E - Earth Power

019F - Acrobatics

01A0 - Giga Impact

01A1 - Nasty Plot

01A2 - Bullet Punch

01A3 - Avalanche

01A4 - Ice Shard

01A5 - Shadow Claw

01A7 - Ice Fang

01A8 - Fire Fang

01A9 - Shadow Sneak

01AA - Mud Bomb

01AB - Psycho Cut

01AC - Zen Headbutt

01AD - Mirror Shot

01AE - Flash Cannon

01AF - Rock Climb

01B0 - Heart S tamp

01B9 - Gunk Shot

01BA - Iron H ead

01BC - Stone Edge

01BD - Assurance

01BE - Stored P ower

01BF - Grass K not

01C0 - Chatter

