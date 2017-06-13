Michelle Fowler is to date her fellow commuter in next week's EastEnders - but is Tube guy Tom all that he seems?

Viewers have already seen Tom standing outside Michelle's house swiping through pictures of her that he'd taken on his phone, all of which suggests that he's some kind of stalker.

So is Michelle under threat? Is Tom getting obsessive? Or does he have another reason to be getting close to Michelle? Might he be collecting information on her? And, if so, for whom?

So. Many. Questions!

All we can say for now is that Michelle and Tom's date will be shown on Thursday 27 June, when hopefully we'll learn a little more as to what his intentions actually are...

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

