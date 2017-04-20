The Great British Bake Off’s Paul Hollywood to make new solo baking series with Channel 4

The broadcaster announces that GBBO producers Love Productions will make A Baker’s Life in a bid to get to know the "real Paul Hollywood"

Paul Hollywood has been rewarded with his own solo baking show by Channel 4.

The new home for The Great British Bake Off has commissioned A Baker’s Life, made by Bake Off producers Love Productions, in a bid to get to “know the real Paul Hollywood”.

“Paul may have risen to fame as the meticulous critic and judge in the institution that is The Great British Bake Off but baking has always been in his blood,” Channel 4 said of the five-part series.

“This series will allow viewers to get to know the real Paul Hollywood who, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather, has always earned his crust through baking bread.”

In the show Hollywood will visit the kitchens that inspired him and the chefs who taught him from his early days in Merseyside to his high profile work in the Bake Off tent.

He will also do some baking of his own in a “showcase” of his skills which “will allow viewers to get to know more about the man himself”.

C4’s head of factual entertainment Kelly Webb-Lamb said, “The new series will feature Paul’s irresistible recipes and offer insight into the man from Merseyside whose baps and bloomers have made headlines. Love and Paul are already a tasty combination but we are delighted to be able to give the audience a fresh insight into Paul’s life before Bake Off, and how he became the brilliant judge he is today.”

Creative Director and Executive Producer at Love Productions, Richard McKerrow added, “Paul’s credentials as one of Britain’s most knowledgeable bakers are beyond doubt. How he came to become such a great baker with a passion for everything to do with baking is a fascinating story that hasn’t been told. We’re excited to be working with Paul and Channel 4 to tell that story.