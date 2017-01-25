The National Television Awards – British TV's only viewer-voted ceremony – takes place tonight, Wednesday 25th January, at London's O2 arena. Here's everything you need to know...

What time is it on TV and how can I watch?

The National Television Awards kick off at 7:30pm on ITV, but if you can't wait that long make sure you stay tuned to RadioTimes.com – we'll be backstage with pictures and interviews from the red carpet and exclusive one-to-one chats with all the stars, plus news of who has taken home those coveted prizes.

How can I follow RadioTimes.com's coverage?

We will be live-tweeting the event from backstage at @radiotimes and streaming Facebook Live videos from the red carpet.

Who is nominated?

The public voted on a longlist late last year with a shortlist published earlier this month – it includes the likes of Bake Off, Poldark, Strictly Come Dancing, Britain's Got Talent, The Big Bang Theory, Game of Thrones, all the soaps and much, much more.

Who is attending?

Keep an eye on the red carpet and at the ceremony for the likes of Paul Hollywood and Mary Berry, Ant and Dec, Aidan Turner and PLENTY of soap stars.

