The Grand Budapest Hotel ★★★★

The most commercially successful of Texan auteur Wes Anderson’s diligently idiosyncratic films, The Grand Budapest Hotel acts as a perfect primer for his prim, childlike, obsessive-compulsive symmetrical style, where eccentric characters exist in hermetically sealed worlds. This multi-storied tale-within-a-tale revolves around a grand hotel in a fictional Mittel-European state across multiple time frames, but it’s terrifically funny if you can get into its groove. Anderson gives small-to-medium parts to repertory regulars Edward Norton, Adrien Brody and Bill Murray but new recruit Ralph Fiennes has the most fun as the hotel’s clownishly clever concierge. Colourful, crazy and crisp, Alexandre Desplat’s Oscar-winning balalaika-infused score completes the feast.





