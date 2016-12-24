Squelch squerch... we've all read it at bedtime, and now We're Going on a Bear Hunt - the modern classic children's book, written by Michael Rosen and illustrated by Helen Oxenbury - is coming to TV at Christmas.

Channel 4 will show the half-hour, hand-drawn animation, which is produced by the makers of The Snowman and the Snowdog, on Christmas Eve.

George Ezra has written an original song for the programme, while Michael Rosen himself plays the bear and does a few other voices... who else is in it? Here's the starry voice cast...

Olivia Colman as Mum

"I love the bond the family have," says Colman, star of Peep Show, The Night Manager and Flowers. "They care for each other, look after each other, and I love the adventure of their imaginations. For a while you will start to wonder if the bear is real, and maybe the bear is real. I love that they commit to their adventure. I would like to go with them."

Mark Williams as Dad

"What’s really great is that Michael Rosen is in it and also Helen Oxenbury is very much involved," says Williams, who's known for The Fast Show and Father Brown. "It’s so reassuring that what we’re doing is validated by the originators and it hasn’t been stolen from them! It means this film has a lovely, loveable atmosphere to it."

Pam Ferris as Grandma

"This is some of the finest animation I’ve ever come across," says Ferris, who previously appeared in Call the Midwife, Matilda and The Darling Buds of May. "The quality of 2D animation, the richness of colour, the subtlety of the personalities that they draw. I’m very proud to be part of it."

We're Going on a Bear Hunt airs on C4, 7.30pm Christmas Eve