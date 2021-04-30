Viewpoint ending explained: Who was the killer?

*Warning: spoilers ahead for Viewpoint episode five*

ITV surveillance drama Viewpoint finished on Friday night, finally revealing what happened to missing primary school teacher Gemma (Amy Wren).

Manchester police were zeroing in on Kate Tuckman at the start of the final episode, believing that she had killed Gemma out of jealousy after discovering the teacher was having an affair with Carl Tuckman, Kate’s husband.

We’ve unpacked tonight’s instalment, breaking down some of the key questions and anything you might have missed after the events of Viewpoint episode five and season finale.

Who was the killer in Viewpoint?

In the Viewpoint finale, Kate Tuckman is revealed to be a killer, but not the person responsible for teacher Gemma’s disappearance and death…

Earlier in the episode her husband Carl colludes with the police, wearing a recording device in order to get a confession out of Kate. It turns out that she had killed someone: Carl’s first wife, Anna, who disappeared a decade ago.

Carl rips off the recording device after learning Kate is pregnant, so Martin sneaks into the Tuckman residence – he manages to catch the latter part of Kate’s confession, but at a price.

Gemma’s partner Greg had also snuck into the residence, wrongly believing that Kate had killed Gemma; and he stabs Martin accidentally.

Two weeks later, Martin is recovering in hospital and he’s still dating Zoe Sterling, the secret voyeur in whose home he had set up his original observation post.

Out of the hospital, he heads to Zoe’s. Remembering that she always forgets to water the plants in the empty downstairs flat, he decides to do a good deed.

But he soon realises that Gemma’s killer was hiding in plain sight.

He finds traces of blood in the hallway, and then finally discovers Gemma’s body hidden in the downstairs freezer.

He confronts Zoe, who reveals that Gemma had previously discovered Zoe spying on her. The two women had had an altercation, and Gemma fell down the staircase and died. Zoe had succeeded in hiding the body that same night.

Martin and Zoe confess their love for one another and enjoy one last “family” meal together with her daughter, before Martin calls the police and Zoe is arrested.

