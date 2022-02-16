Thanks to platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and even now Channel 4, BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub making full boxsets available after a show's premiere, we no longer have to wait seven days at a time to find out what has happened to our favourite characters.

With streaming services dominating the world of entertainment, gone are the days where the majority of TV shows released new episodes exclusively on a weekly basis.

But just because you can watch all 10 episodes of a brand new drama, doesn't necessarily mean you will (or should) – and so we want to find out: have you ever watched an entire season of a show in one day?

Did you watch the first episode of BBC One's This Is Going to Hurt and then immediately binge through the rest? Or maybe when Bridgerton came out on Christmas Day, you couldn't get enough of the Daphne-Hastings romance and consumed it in 10 hours straight.

Perhaps you became hooked on Squid Game and watched every single, violent episode in a very short space of time, or maybe you managed to get through every episode of Euphoria in double-quick time before the new season started last month?

Of course, some shows are easier to fly through than others – British dramas and comedies often consist of no more than six episodes, making the likes of Peaky Blinders or Fleabag a lot more doable in one day than a US network drama (good luck to anyone looking to finish an entire season of Grey's Anatomy in 24 hours...).

Whichever show it was, make sure to vote in our poll below and let us know which TV series had you glued to the sofa. Alternatively, you might be a viewer who likes to space out their episodes and if that's the case, please vote as well!

