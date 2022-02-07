Take our Radio Times Podcast survey for your chance to win!
Let us know your thoughts on the Radio Times Podcast for your chance to win one of five £100 Amazon vouchers.
Take the survey now!
Each week on the Radio Times Podcast award-winning broadcaster and podcasting star Jane Garvey interviews the biggest names in entertainment from Ricky Gervais and David Tennant to Lin-Manuel Miranda and Martin Freeman.
Plus, our resident TV expert Rhianna Dhillon joins Jane to review the latest exciting offerings in the world of TV and film. The Radio Times team would like to ask you what you think about the Radio Times Podcast and about any other podcasts you may or may not listen to.
Are you an avid podcast listener? What podcasts do you listen to? How do you find out about podcasts and where do you listen? What do you want to hear from us?
Let us know in our survey and be in with a chance of winning prizes too!
The survey should take no longer than 10 minutes of your time and all UK residents who complete the survey will have an option to enter into a prize draw for a chance to win one of five £100 Amazon vouchers.
The questionnaire will be open until 11:59pm on Sunday 6th March 2022.
Take the survey now!
For full terms and conditions please click here.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Listen to past episodes of the Radio Times Podcast:
- The Winter Olympics Special of The Radio Times Podcast
- Ed Gamble joins Episode 20 of The Radio Times Podcast: listen now
- Martin Freeman joins Episode 19 of The Radio Times Podcast: listen now
- Ricky Gervais joins Episode 18 of The Radio Times Podcast: listen now
- Shazad Latif joins Episode 17 of The Radio Times Podcast: listen now
Visit our TV Guide to find something to watch tonight.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1