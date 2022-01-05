Shazad Latif joins Episode 17 of The Radio Times Podcast – listen now

Returning from the Christmas holidays, Rhianna Dhillon and Jane Garvey dissect the New Year’s latest TV offerings from BBC One’s drama The Tourist starring Jamie Dornan to Netflix’s Stay Close to Netflix’s The Lost Daughter.

Toast of Tinseltown (a follow-up to Toast of London) airs on BBC Two. The series follows Toast, a jobbing actor who specialises in voiceovers, as he relocates to Hollywood. Rhianna Dhillon is joined by Shazad Latif (who has previously appeared in The Pursuit of Love, Star Trek and Spooks) who plays Clem Fandango. Latif discusses the absurd comedy of the series, the best costumes he has been clad in, working with Matt Berry and the highlight of his three seasons – filming simulated “love making” at Ruislip Lido.

Plus, Jane Garvey speaks to writer Kevin Sampson about ITV drama Anne. Based on the real-life events of the Hillsborough disaster, Maxine Peak stars as Anne Williams – a mother seeking truth and justice for the death of her son Kevin. Sampson, who attended the semi-final of the FA cup in 1989, speaks about his own experience of the day on The Radio Times Podcast.

