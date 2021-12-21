Anne release date: Plot, cast and trailer for Maxine Peake Hillsborough drama

Maxine Peake will play Anne Williams in upcoming ITV drama, Anne, set around the Hillsborough disaster.

Williams, who died in 2013, fought tirelessly for justice for her 15-year-old son Kevin, who died in the 1989 tragedy.

The upcoming mini-series, made by the team behind Line of Duty, will look at Williams’ campaigning, and how she would stop at nothing for justice for the 97 who lost their lives.

Kevin Sampson, the author of Hillsborough Voices, penned this drama.

Read on for all you need to know about Anne, coming soon to ITV.

Anne release date

Confirmed: Anne will start on ITV on 2nd January at 9pm.

The mini-series has four episodes and will air weekly on ITV.

Anne plot

Anne follows the life of Anne Williams, a campaigner from Liverpool who’s fight for justice for her son Kevin, and the other 96 who died in Hillsborough uncovered the truth of the disaster.

The remarkable woman refused to accept the Coroner’s original verdict of accidental death and set out – at her own cost – to find new medical opinions, uncover new witnesses and she lobbied ministers for a new inquest.

Williams fought for over 20 years alongside fellow grieving families to fight for justice for their loved ones.

The drama was made with the help of Williams’ daughter, Sara, who carried on her mother’s campaigning following her death in 2013.

Getty Images

Speaking of her role in production, the real Sara Williams said: “This is something I have thought very carefully about before deciding to go ahead. Mum’s story is such a powerful and inspiring one, and we all remember how important she always felt it was to get the message out there and bang the drum for justice.

“There have been a number of expressions of interest in dramatising her story over the last four years but the key factor here is the involvement of people who I know personally, and who also have a deep understanding of Hillsborough, our story and all the elements around that.

“I am excited, as well as a little bit scared, but I just feel it is the right thing to do and am looking forward to working alongside talented people who I know will give everything to ensure we produce a series that does justice to my mum, our Kev, the 96 and everyone involved.”

Anne cast

Maxine Peake stars as Anne Williams in the four-part series.

She is joined by Stephen Walters who plays her husband, Steve Williams.

Campbell Wallace, Lily Shepherd, Bobby Schofield and Clare Calbraith also star.

Anne trailer

There isn’t a trailer for Anne yet, but we’ll update this page as soon as there is one.

Anne will air on ITV on 2nd January at 9pm.